LUX on Capitol Provides Contemporary Loft Apartments for Students

Indianapolis, Indiana, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — LUX on Capitol is pleased to announce they provide contemporary loft apartments for students attending Purdue University in Indianapolis. The apartment complex features luxurious amenities to ensure students can enjoy an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus to attend classes and on-campus activities.

At LUX on Capitol, students can choose floor plans, such as studio and one-bedroom apartments to live alone or two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, Wi-Fi Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, and in-unit laundry. Upgrades are available for a monthly fee, including a balcony and garage parking.

LUX on Capitol has created a comfortable living environment with amenities to improve the quality of life. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, cafe, gaming spaces, a resort-style pool with a tanning ledge, courtyards, and more. Students can attend social events throughout the year. The campus and local nightlife is a short walk away from the apartment complex.

Anyone interested in learning about the contemporary loft apartments available can find out more by visiting the LUX on Capitol website or calling 1-317-766-9444.

About LUX on Capitol: LUX on Capitol is an off-campus housing solution offering contemporary loft apartments to students attending Purdue University in Indianapolis. The convenient location provides students with an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus for classes. The apartment complex offers per-person contracts to eliminate worries about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent.

Company: LUX on Capitol

Address: 501 N. Capitol Ave

City: Indianapolis

State: IN

Zip code: 46204

Telephone number: 1-317-766-9444