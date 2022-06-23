Much Buzzed About Film Realm of Shadows Movie Premiere at Landmark’s Mayan Theatre

Denver, CO, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — On Thursday, June 30th at 7pm, Realm of Shadows will have its’ movie premiere at Landmark’s Mayan Theatre at 110 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203.

You’ll enter a world of mystery, possession and shadows when viewing this riveting anthology of short horror themed tales woven into a full length feature presentation. Even the most shocking stories are based on true events. Starring horror legend Tony Todd (The Candyman, Final Destination), Vernon Wells (Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, Commando), Lauren Mayhew (CSI: Miami), Jimmy Drain, Erika Monet and Harley Wallen! Join the fun at the premiere and win official REALM OF SHADOWS T-Shirts, a signed poster from Vernon Wells and Natasha Coppola-Shalom and get your photo taken on the red carpet and meet Vernon Wells and other local and international celebrities live and in person at the historic Mayan Theatre Denver!

The red carpet and box office opens at 6:30pm. The movie begins promptly at 7:20pm Tickets will be on sale at the box office on June 30th, or you can pre-purchase tickets for the premiere at this link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/realm-of-shadows-denver-premiere-tickets-345822272727?fbclid=IwAR1MisWKWURGjdrr0z2vgVRAmYADg8pNPwPSrbnmgG1isf9jqEolnyTOUVw

Before the movie, join the fun at Vision Comics and Oddities at 3958 S. Federal Blvd, Sheridan, CO 80110 from 2pm to 5pm for an exclusive photo/autograph signing opportunity with action legend Vernon Wells and also rising star Natasha Coppola Shalom (Netflix’s Chrome, Last Call) will also be in attendance.

Then meet the stars at the premiere at where one can win official Realm of Shadows T-Shirts, a signed poster from Vernon Well and Natasha Coppola-Shalom and meet other local and international celebrities live and in person at the theatre! This event is hosted by the eclectic “Mohawk Bob.”

IMDB link:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10619392/