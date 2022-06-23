Lark West Lafayette Offers Convenient Off-Campus Housing

West Lafayette, Indiana, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Lark West Lafayette is pleased to announce they provide convenient off-campus housing for students attending Purdue University. The complex offers convenient access to the nearby campus for classes and on-campus activities while living the independent lifestyle they want.

At Lark West Lafayette, students can choose one of the various floor plans to meet their needs, including three and four-bedroom apartments, to share with friends or make new friends through the roommate matching program. Each student pays a per-person rental rate for a bedroom in the apartment with a private attached bathroom. Their rent covers furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, and in-unity laundry.

Lark West Lafayette offers community amenities for a more enjoyable environment for residents, including a clubhouse, lounges, game rooms, a pool and hot tub, an indoor basketball court, and more. The housing complex is pet-friendly and hosts social events for residents and their friends. They aim to give students the independent lifestyle they want while staying close to the campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the convenient off-campus housing solutions can find out more by visiting the Lark West Lafayette website or calling 1-765-250-9800.

