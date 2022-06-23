Brammer Dental is proud to offer custom at-home whitening

Norman, OK, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — A smile can be crucial in leaving a lasting first impression on people. But not all have a great smile. Stained or discolored teeth are one of the common dental problems that people face nowadays due to poor oral hygiene, poor diet, and habits such as smoking. Brammer Dental now offers custom at-home teeth whitening treatments. The treatment can deliver 5 to 6 shades lighter than the natural teeth color they already have. Teeth whitening treatment by the cosmetic dentist in Norman is one of the common dental treatments available from top dentists in Norman, OK.

The teeth whitening procedure offered by the Norman dentist is suitable for people of all ages who have mild to moderate stains or discoloration in their teeth. It is a low-risk dental process that can enhance the smile of those undergoing the treatment. The dental office in Norman uses bleaching products such as hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide to get rid of deep surface stains on the teeth.

Choosing the Whitening Treatment

When it comes to teeth, people are self-conscious, especially when they identify that their teeth have become yellowish. Various factors could cause discoloration of the teeth. Some of them, to name a few include smoking cigarettes, certain medications, excess drinking of coffee and red wine, and aging can cause teeth stains. However, getting whiter teeth at home has never been easier. Some teeth whitening in Norman products available at home include toothpaste, gels, strips, and rinses. Because of the low amount of bleaching ingredients, pastes provide only minimal teeth whitening results for an individual.

Few dentists make use of lasers for activating or accelerating teeth whitening in Norman. The cosmetic dentist in Norman will apply a protective barrier to the tongue, lips, and gums to protect them from the whitening gel. Whitening mouthwashes are considered very effective since it keeps you refreshed from hard-to-reach places in the mouth and removes stains in the teeth. The whitening of mouthwashes also improves the person’s overall health by preventing cavities. Even though they are more beneficial than whitening toothpaste, Strips can still cause sensitive teeth and gum irritation in many people.

Teeth Whitening Treatment at Brammer Dental

But for those still unsure about which tooth whitening products are the best for them or experience any side effects after using teeth whitening strips, the safest method to get your teeth whitened is by choosing in-office teeth whitening treatment at Brammer Dental. The dental office in Norman uses bleaching agents that consist of 35% to 40% bleach. The Norman dentists perform the procedure in a controlled environment to ensure that the entire process is performed without causing damage to the soft tissues within the mouth. The dental office in Norman has experienced dentists, and friendly staff who ensure the procedure is painless, and the whole treatment process delivers the desired patient results.

To know more book your consultation with us by giving a call or visiting us.

Brammer Dental – Norman

1551 36th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73072, United States

405-701-2922