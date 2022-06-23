Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Size, Analysis by Recent Trends and Development till 2026

San Francisco, California , USA, June 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Industry Overview

The global fetal (labor & delivery) and neonatal care equipment market size is expected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Fetal and neonatal care devices consist of a variety of equipment that are designed to monitor and detect complications in newborn babies. The market growth can be attributed to factors such as a growing birthrate in developing countries coupled with rising prevalence of associated premature births also known as preemies.

Furthermore, neonatal hospital-acquired infections such as Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSI) and healthcare-associated pneumonia are additional notable factors responsible for the market growth. Various aspects such as delayed maternal age, induced fertility, and lack of proper prenatal care are considered to be major factors contributing to the birth of premature babies.

According to the WHO estimates, 15 million neonates are born annually and a million were reported to die from preterm birth complications in 2015. To address the complications associated with babies born prematurely, the demand for fetal and neonatal care equipment is expected to rise significantly. In addition, consequences of supportive government policies coupled with rapid technological advancements in modern fetal and neonatal medical equipment is expected to contribute for growth in the long term.

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the fetal and neonatal care equipment market by type, by end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Fetal Care Equipment and Neonatal Care Equipment.

The fetal monitor segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its utility in determining the baby’s heart rate during pregnancy and labor. Fetal monitoring devices are essential as it allows continuous monitoring of the baby’s heart rate and contractions and assists in labor too.

In neonatal care equipment, the monitoring devices segment held the largest share in the year 2018, due to factors such as constant technological advancements in neonatal monitors including improvements in connectivity and ease-of-use in home settings.

Based on the End Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Clinics & Others.

The hospital segment held the highest share globally in 2018 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Factors attributing to the largest share were the presence of latest & technologically advanced equipment to improve patient care and availability of specialists.

Clinics & others such as home care, nursing centers held the second-largest share in the overall end-use segment. Clinics deliver specialized services and are often preferred in places wherein large scale setups are not available. Clinics are expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

These players are collaborating with leading child care provider networks, to ensure better recognition and push product sales.

Some prominent players in the global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market include

Becton

GE Healthcare

THE DRAGER GROUP

Medtronic

Becton Dickinson & Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

