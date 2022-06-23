Window Film Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

Window Film Industry Overview

The global window film market size was estimated at USD 10.59 billion in 2021, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022-to 2030.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient window film is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. Window films are widely utilized for energy efficiency in heating and cooling purpose in residential and commercial applications commonly in vehicles and windows. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, window film facilitates the average consumption of 30% of heat loss that occurs through windows and doors in homes.

Improvement in window films facilitates reduction in solar heat gain & winter heat loss in commercial & residential buildings is expected to provide sustainable growth during the forecast years. Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) is used to effectively conserve energy and improve energy efficiency by creating a stable and sustainable environment in both commercial & residential buildings. An increasing number of green building construction and the development of net zero energy buildings are expected to propel the demand for window film.

However, rising consumer awareness regarding the sustainability and price of window film coupled with growing environmental awareness regarding carbon dioxide emissions and improving energy efficiency is expected to drive the window film market during the forecast years.

Global carbon emission levels have been increasing steadily on account of the population explosion across the Asia Pacific and Latin America coupled with rapid industrialization and an increasing number of passenger cars in recent years. Stringent regulations regarding energy-efficient buildings & vehicles and increasing concerns about the environment and health are anticipated to fuel the demand. A low emissivity (Low-E) film also helps buildings to retain heat during the winter seasons. A Low-E film uses special metallic coatings, which block infrared and ultraviolet rays, and allows maximum visible light to prevent fading of interiors in residential and commercial buildings.

Low-E glasses are replaced with window film owing to a better return on investment and it provides 6.6 times greater energy & cost savings compared to Low-E glasses. Ultraviolet-A (UVA) filtering window film can help in reducing skin cancer and skin damage. Growing consumer disposable income in emerging economies has prompted fuel-efficient passenger cars, coupled with the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EV) which is in the development phase of improving the range of EV, which in turn will drive the market during the forecast years.

However, the presence of strict regulation on tinted films used in automobiles which limits the visible light transmission (VLT) is expected to impact the market growth. Low visibility can lead to theft or accident, especially at night. A lower VLT rating tends to have better glare control whereas a higher rating is preferred for maintaining natural lights. The VLT of widow film is a key part of defining the permissibility of heat protection, UV protection, and security concern. High VLT in window films allows the attention of the police to ensure public safety in the vehicles. Certain countries have exemptions if drivers or passengers are affected by related medical conditions such as lupus, sunlight allergy, photosensitivity, and melanoma. Windows with a high tint can cause dooring incidents to the cyclists and pedestrians owning to low visibility inside & across the vehicle.

Window Film Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global window film market report based on product, application, and region:

Window Film Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Sun Control

Decorative

Security & Safety

Privacy

Window Film Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Automotive

Residential

Commercial

Marine

Others

Window Film Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

October 2021: Eastman Chemical Company acquired the business and assets of Matrix Films, LLC, and its UK affiliate, PremiumShield Limited, marketer of PremiumShield performance films, including its extended line of automotive film patterns.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global window film market include:

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

American Standard Window Film

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (Solar Gard)

Madico, Inc.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd. (Avery Dennison Israel Ltd.)

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

Armolan Window Films

Garware Suncontrol

Reflectiv Window Films

