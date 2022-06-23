Hyaluronic Acid Market is expected to drive the growth in the coming years

Hyaluronic Acid Industry Overview

The global hyaluronic acid market size was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.19% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is anticipated to witness high growth due to the aging population and the introduction of technologically advanced products. The shift in preference to minimally invasive procedures and rapid results is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Increasing aesthetic consciousness, the introduction of cost-effective treatments and products, and technological advancements are also among the key factors driving the growth of the market. A rise in the number of plastic surgeons and cosmetic clinics is contributing to an increase in the number of aesthetic procedures being performed.

The growing adoption of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures including Botox and hyaluronic acid injectables is driving the market. New product developments and rising adoption of business strategies by the key market players including mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period. Several health benefits of hyaluronic acid, such as moisture retention, faster wound healing, relief from joint pain, preventing dry eyes &discomfort, and preservation of bone strength, drive the market. The natural aging process, tobacco smoking, and pollution can reduce the amount of hyaluronic acid present in human skin.

Proper use of hyaluronic acid-based supplements and serums can prevent this and improve skin health. The industry is witnessing the introduction of newer technology and geographical expansion through new product approvals and mergers & acquisitions done by the industry players. In March 2018, Bioventus launched a new single-injection joint lubricant, Durolane in the U.S. for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in the knee. Bioventus offers one-injection (Durolane), three-injection (Gelsyn-3), and five-injection (Supartz FX) hyaluronic acid options for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis pain.

Hyaluronic Acid Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hyaluronic acid market on the basis of application and region:

Hyaluronic Acid Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Dermal Fillers

Osteoarthritis Single Injection Three Injection Five Injection

Ophthalmic

Vesicoureteral Reflux

Hyaluronic Acid Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

June 2020: AbbVie announced the approval of a new hyaluronic acid product—Juvederm Voluma XC—indicated for improving chin profile in adults.

AbbVie announced the approval of a new hyaluronic acid product—Juvederm Voluma XC—indicated for improving chin profile in adults. December 2019: Anika Therapeutics launched its first hyaluronic acid-based surgically delivered regenerative therapy, TACTOSET in the U.S., for the treatment of bone defects caused by trauma or degeneration.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global hyaluronic acid market include:

Allergan

Sanofi

Genzyme Corp.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Seikagaku Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Galderma Laboratories L.P.

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew Plc

Ferring B.V.

Lifecore Biomedical, Llc

HTL Biotechnology

Shiseido Company, Ltd.

Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. Ltd.

LG Life Sciences Ltd. (LG Chem.)

Maruha Nichiro, Inc.

