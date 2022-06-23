Physical Vapor Deposition Market Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Physical Vapor Deposition Industry Overview

The global physical vapor deposition market size is expected to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The sustained growth for PVD in microelectronics and medical equipment is expected to boost the demand for PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a severe disruption of the supply chain leading to raw material unavailability along with labor shortage for the electronics industry. The halting of ongoing production of electronics decreased the demand for thin-film coating using the PVD during the pandemic in 2020.

The sputtering technology in PVD has a number of advantages over other technologies which include higher packing densities and better adhesion. Moreover, sputtering can be carried out over a greater number of metals such as alloys and mixtures which is expected to increase the demand for sputtering systems over the forecast period.

The PVD coating is beginning to gain more traction, especially from the automobile industry. With low metal layer thickness, companies have been able to achieve full recyclability for automobile components. Moreover, PVD coatings do not emit Volatile Organic Compounds which is expected to increase the demand for PVD over the forecast period.

Physical Vapor Deposition Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global physical vapor deposition market on the basis of category, application, and region:

Based on the Category Insights, the market is segmented into PVD Equipment, PVD Materials and PVD Services.

The PVD equipment segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.7% in 2020.

The PVD services segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028, in terms of revenue.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment and Others.

The microelectronics segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 37.5% in 2020 on account of the increasing demand for physical vapor deposition in packaging materials, including microelectromechanical systems in wireless and photonics applications.

The demand for thin-film coatings in performance improvement of dental and orthopedic implants, biomaterials, and Bio-MEMS is expected to boost the demand for physical vapor deposition in medical equipment over the forecast period.

Physical Vapor Deposition Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Industry players are increasingly focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies by acquiring relatively smaller industry participants and other ecosystem players. Market participants are further emphasizing collaborating with other players to expand and optimize their market share.

Some prominent players in the global Physical Vapor Deposition market include

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

AJA International, Inc.

Angstrom Engineering, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

CHA Industries

Intevac, Inc.

Denton Vacuum

OC Oerlikon Management AG

IHI HAUZER B.V.

Impact Coatings AB

KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services Inc.

Johnsen Ultravac

Kurt J. Lesker Co.

Penta Technology (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

