Which application segment driving the demand of Heat Treating Market?

Heat Treating Industry Overview

The global heat treating market size is expected to reach USD 136.25 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growing automotive industry and the rising demand for heat-processed metals and alloys in industrial activities and the construction industry are expected to boost the demand over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted companies to increase local manufacturing in the automotive industry. Moreover, an increase in the demand for environmentally-friendly heat-treating technologies such as vacuum heat treatment is expected to augment the demand over the forecast period.

Heat treatment in aerospace manufacturing is an important process as it increases the strength of metals used, thereby increasing the weight to strength ratio of components. An increase in M&A activities and restructuring in the aerospace industry is expected to augment the aerospace industry growth, thereby positively affecting the industry growth.

As companies look for greener technological processes, vacuum heat treatment has accelerated market growth. Vacuum heat treatment does not require further forming, maintains a uniform high temperature, and generates no carbon. Moreover, vacuum heat treatment allows more flexibility and adaptability to change.

Heat Treating Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global heat treating market based on material, process, equipment, application, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Steel, Cast Iron and Others.

Steel led the market and accounted for over 80.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. Growing demand for heat-treated steel parts in the construction industry, especially in the U.S., China, and India, is expected to propel the demand for heat treating for steel over the forecast period.

The cast iron segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2030, in terms of revenue.

Based on the Process Insights, the market is segmented into Hardening & Tempering, Case Hardening, Annealing, Normalizing and Others.

The case hardening segment led the industry and accounted for over 25.0% share of the global revenue in 2021.

The annealing heat treating segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030, in terms of revenue.

Based on the Equipment Insights, the market is segmented into Fuel-fired Furnace, Electrically Heated Furnace and Others.

Electrically heated furnaces led the industry and accounted for over 45.0% share of the global revenue in 2021.

Other equipment such as induction furnace and plasma heated furnace is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030, in terms of revenue. Key factors that are responsible for driving the industry include energy-efficient, easy to clean, fast, and well-controlled melting process.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace, Metalworking, Machine, Construction and Others.

The automotive segment led this industry and accounted for over 30.0% share of the global revenue in 2021 on account of the growing EV industry and the increasing demand for greener technologies, which can deliver energy-efficient heat treating.

The aerospace segment is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for this process for several aerospace components such as spacecraft and satellites.

Heat Treating Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Companies operating in the market are focusing on using sustainable technologies to reduce environmental impact. They are focusing to reduce energy consumption and pollutant emission. This has led to a significant change in the heating process and is expected to positively impact the industry growth over the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the global Heat Treating market include

Bluewater Thermal Solutions LLC

American Metal Treating Inc.

East-Lind Heat Treat Inc.

General Metal Heat Treating, Inc.

Shanghai Heat Treatment Co. Ltd.

Pacific Metallurgical, Inc.

Nabertherm GmbH

Unitherm Engineers Limited

SECO/WARWICK Allied Pvt. Ltd.

Triad Engineers

