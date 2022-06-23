Anti-drone Market: The North America Segment Accounted For Largest Revenue Share Of 45.3% In 2021

Anti-drone Industry Overview

The global anti-drone market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2030, registering an estimated CAGR of 28.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The use of drones is getting more normal which increases the risk of security and privacy. These threats are faced by both civilians and military personnel as drones can be remotely operated and even unauthorized unmanned vehicles.

Anti-drone Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-drone market based on the mitigation type, defense type, end use, and region:

Based on the Mitigation Type Insights, the market is segmented into Destructive System and Non-destructive System.

  • The destructive system segment accounted for the largest share of 91.4% 2021 and is expected to grow the market during the forecast period.
  • The destructive segment is further divided into electronic countermeasure, missile effectors, and laser system.
  • The electronic countermeasure segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Defence Type Insights, the market is segmented into Drone Detection & Disruption Systems and Drone Detection Systems.

  • The detection and disruption segment captured the largest revenue share of 68.0% in 2021.
  • The detection system segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Military & Defence, Commercial, Government and Others.

  • The military and defense segment captured the largest revenue share of 58.5% in 2021, and this segment is likely to dominate the Anti-drone market throughout the forecast period.
  • The commercial segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 31.9% from 2022 to 2030.
  • The growing demand for counter-UAV technology in various commercial areas, including airports, prisons, live events, and critical infrastructure, is expected to allow the adoption of such programs in all of these areas.

Anti-drone Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The anti-drone market is going through rapid changes. There is a surge of new entries in the market, increasing market competition. There has also been an increase in local players within the market, providing different types of drone combat solutions.

Some prominent players in the Anti-drone market include

  • Advanced Radar Technologies S.A.
  • Airbus Group SE
  • Blighter Surveillance Systems
  • Dedrone
  • DeTect, Inc.
  • Drone shield LLC
  • Enterprise Control Systems
  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)
  • Lit eye Systems, Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Orelia
  • Prime Consulting and technologies
  • Raytheon Company
  • Saab Ab
  • Selex Es Inc.
  • Thales Group
  • The Boeing Company

