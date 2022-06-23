Increasing Sales Of Anime Content Across The Globe Is Responsible For Anime Market Growth

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Anime Industry Overview

The global anime market size is expected to reach USD 56.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing popularity of anime content around the world is expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period. The introduction of application games and the growing preference for online distribution of anime content, which accounts for a significant portion of global sales, are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Advancements in technology are allowing anime content creators to improve the capabilities of their solutions. Anime content creators are particularly putting aggressive efforts into building complex pre-production and post-production tools.

As such, the continued implementation of various cutting-edge technologies, such as blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI), in anime gaming to improve the overall gaming experience bodes well for the growth of this market. The fan base of anime content is rising all around the world. Some of the popular anime programs include Naruto, One Piece, Hunter X Hunter, and Dragon Ball Z. Anime comics, also known as manga, are also gaining immense popularity among anime lovers worldwide. As a result, creators are focusing on creating high-quality anime content with high resolution and improved audio, which can potentially aid in the development of cognitive, problem-solving, and social abilities in children.

Anime Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anime market on the basis of anime type and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into T.V., Movie, Video, Internet Distribution, Merchandising, Music, Pachinko and Live Entertainment.

The merchandising segment accounted for the highest share of more than 29.00% of the global revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

The popularity of anime merchandise including t-shirts, keychains, posters, and figurines is growing significantly among the young population.

Moreover, this merchandise is available for sale through a variety of online and offline channels, thereby allowing easy access to consumers.

The internet distribution segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The growing sales of anime content via application games and internet streaming platforms, particularly in overseas markets, are expected to drive the segment growth.

An online streaming service, such as Netflix and AbemaTV, are producing original animation content and shows as part of their efforts to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Anime Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan

Latin America

MEA

Japan

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of several players. The growing number of creative content owners licensing their anime creations and gaming characters to a limited group of distributors and manufacturers is particularly propelling the growth of merchandising and licensing revenues.

Some prominent players in the Anime market include

Bones Inc.

Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd.

Madhouse Inc.

Production I.G, Inc.

Toei Animation Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Anime Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Browse More: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/research-insights/metaverse-market-snapshot