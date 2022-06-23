What Are The Factors Driving The Revenue To Webcam Market?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Webcam Industry Overview

The global webcam market size is expected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the rising concern regarding security and surveillance, increasing emphasis on virtual meetings across the commercial sector, and continuous product innovations are expected to support the growth of the market.

Webcam Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global webcam market based on product, technology, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into USB and Wireless.

The USB segment dominated with a revenue share of above 50.0% in 2020.

Wired webcams are less prone to overheating due to more prominent cases which permit heat scattering.

The wireless segment is expected to benefit from the ability of these products to remotely connect to a device using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi technology.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Analog and Digital.

In terms of revenue, the digital segment is estimated to account for the highest CAGR of around 15.0% over the forecast period.

Better image quality, more video coverage area, wireless connectivity features, and built-in encryption for cyber-security are some of the key factors contributing to the promising growth prospects of the digital webcam segment.

On the contrary, analog webcams are more popular than their digital counterparts owing to their affordable prices.

Analog cameras offer a low video resolution of 704×480 pixels, with video quality further deteriorating while zooming the cameras.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Brick & Mortar and E-commerce.

The brick and mortar segment dominated the webcam market in 2020 with a revenue share of over 85%.

Consumers prefer to buy webcams at brick and mortar stores as they can be physically examined and the tangibility leads to faster purchasing decisions.

However, the buying preference of the target audience is rapidly shifting toward e-commerce shopping due to benefits like heavy discounts, availability of a variety of products, and faster delivery services.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Security & surveillance, Entertainment, Video conferencing, Live events, Visual marketing and Others.

In terms of revenue, the security and surveillance segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of close to 15.0% during the forecast period.

The visual marketing segment is also expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period.

Webcam Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Furthermore, prominent webcam manufacturers are highly emphasizing the integration of their products with upgraded technologies to enable high-resolution video streaming, state-of-the-art microphones, and reduced buffering caused due to external environment interferences.

Some prominent players in the Webcam market include

Logitech

Microsoft

Canon, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Razer, Inc.

