EMP Trust HR has Released Version 31 of E-Verify, as Well As Updates to the Electronic Form I-9

Kerala, India, 2022-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Electronic I-9, and E-Verify software for medium and large businesses, announced today that its onboarding software has been updated by releasing version 31 of E-verify as well as updates to the Form I-9.

E-Verify is a USCIS Internet tool that determines if newly hired employees are eligible to work in the United States. Data from Form I-9 is filed on behalf of the employee by the employer or an employer agent and determines whether the employee is authorized to work domestically or not.

Most cases will be resolved by an initial verification process automatically, but if US employment eligibility cannot be validated, cases will be directed to the relevant SSA or DHS agency for manual resolution. Because of E-Verify’s easy processing tools, US firms now have a quick and efficient way to verify employee work status.

E-Verify version 31 includes a number of changes, including case processing improvements, duplicate case management, and more.

“To maintain our leadership position in employee onboarding and HR compliance software, we are always updating and making major investments in our product based on client needs. With new updates for hybrid work environments, we’re providing businesses with the resources they need to enable their teams to hire and bring individuals in safely and securely,” said Mary Abraham, EMP Trust Client Success Manager.

This version provides increased support for remote working with I-9 section verifications, and an expanded network of notaries and centers where new employees can safely and securely complete documentation required for completing the I-9 process across all 50 states.

Over 500+ companies including some of the largest companies are taking advantage of our remote I-9 services to verify work eligibility and complete the E-Verify process. EMP Trust offers efficiency and automation with our advanced platform for companies with automated reminders and alerts of upcoming actions and key compliance steps.

EMP Trust is one of the fastest-growing SaaS platforms providing Human resource solutions for Hiring, Employee Onboarding, and Talent Management Software with over 650+ Enterprise and Large customers and supports employee onboarding across 42+ countries. They offer a comprehensive employee onboarding solution that can incorporate all HR required documents to be fully electronic; including Electronic Form I-9, Federal, State, City, and company-specific forms with an electronic signature capability.

