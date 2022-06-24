Electro Standards Laboratories Newly Developed Single Channel Dual Position 120Volts Power Switch Application with Remote Management

Cranston, Rhode Island, USA , 2022-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories and their expert electrical and mechanical engineers have developed a wide variety of quality electronic products in their 45+ years in the industry. There are over 575 product listings of network switch models on their website, https://www.electrostandards.com/. Their trademarked switch product lines include PathWay®, LineSelect®, and Quickswitch®. Two standout AC Power A/B Switches are the Pathway Models 7910 & 7914. Both units provide A/B switching and are rated for 120VAC.

The PathWay Model 7910 is a single channel 120 volts power A/B switch with local control only. The front panel pushbutton when pressed, will power only the port selected with no power going to the non-selected port. The front panel LED’s display the current position and status of power. This allows the user capability to power two separate devices, ports A and B (AC sockets), via power connection to COMMON port (IEC C14 male). The model is enclosed in a 1U, full rack size, all metal black chassis designed to provide EMI/RFI shielding and fit in a standard 19” rack. It will come with a wall mount power supply module with 100-240 VAC input, 12VDC output.

The PathWay Model 7914 is a 120VAC switch box with Ethernet Telnet/GUI remote control, supports SNMP, SysLog logging capabilities, and NTP connectivity. This 120-volt power A/B switch with ethernet remote port and secure SNMP link allows remote-control commands with password protection. Supporting up to eight different usernames for user-level access, with a single admin account to manage all users via the Telnet interface or graphical user interface. Switch status, switch position, and lockout front panel operations can be obtained via remote control.

The M7910 and M7914 are ideal for any IT systems integrators as well as military/defense contractors and aerospace industries.

For more information about the M7910 please click the following link to be brought to the product listing on our website, https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-307910-model-7910-single-channel-120-volts-power-ab-switch.html. For information about the M7914, click here https://www.electrostandards.com/120-volts-power-ab-switch-remote-control-catalog-307914-model-7914-with-telnet-and-gui.html. ES Labs is proud to offer custom cable assemblies in any size/length for seamless network installations. If you are interested in what ESL has to offer and have a question for their staff, please feel free to send an inquiry through the website https://www.electrostandards.com/ , call, or email us. We will connect you with someone from our sales or engineering team. All ES Labs products are available for export. Government agencies should contact Electro Standards for GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.

