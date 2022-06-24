WeCutFoam Collaborated with American Heart Association to Fabricate Props and Décor for Their Annual Heart Ball Gala

Sunnyvale, CA, USA, 2022-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — WeCutFoam is a subsidiary company of Foamlinx LLC, a designer and manufacturer of foam cutters since 2001, fabricating custom props, logos, letters, signs, exhibits and prototypes. The company has recently collaborated with American Heart Association (AHA) to create foam props and decorations for their 2022 Bay Area “Heart Ball” Gala. The event was held at The Palace hotel in San Francisco, CA on May 7th, with the purpose of executing a campaign to raise funds for fighting heart disease.

The decorations consisted of an oversize 8ft tall Styrofoam Cabernet bottle that was machined on a CNC router table, painted and glued a vinyl print design of the label. It also contained four large 8ft foam columns with adhesive vinyl AHA logo as well as “Gold Rain” acrylic strips décor glued on. The props and décor were all delivered by WeCutFoam to the ball room reception area at the Palace hotel in San Francisco where this event took place.

WeCutFoam is no stranger to large scale oversized props creation for any event, from a wedding to a gala, new museum exhibits, a store grand opening, a company launch or any happenings and festivities. The company fabricated a 60ft wide Castle Ruins décor and a 16ft tall Celtic Cross prop for Sean Parker’s extravaganza wedding, oversize reflective mirrors and panels for Oscar de la Renta exhibit at de Young Museum, 12ft foam wall mounted pizza prop for Cucina Bambini restaurant, 12ft lighted hashtags for Twitter annual meeting, 10ft tall letters for Strike Out Slavery baseball fundraising games and many more large size custom props.

“This project with American Heart Association was quite a task, given the fact that it was needed in a short period of time, but it was also a fun experience and for a great cause, raising money and awareness to prevent heart disease and stroke” said Sigal Barnea, Co-Owner of WeCutFoam. “This is the fun part of our day. Creating large scale props might be a challenge logistically speaking as it involves creating the product in multiple section, gluing, patching, sanding, coating and painting; however, this is our passion. The artistic aspect is what brings colors to our days and seeing the customers’ reaction when they see their vision come to life is priceless”. Sigal added “We are happy to partner up with customers with such important goals and high values and are hoping that this is the beginning of a long-term collaboration”.

WeCutFoam is one of the leading fabricators of foam products in the Bay Area, serving the entire U.S. for over twenty years. The company creates custom props, sculptures, art work, signs, logo, dimensional letters, displays, exhibits and much more. WeCutFoam is also known for its artistic department, providing carving, sanding, coating and painting services to create full-rounded projects. To learn more about the company, please visit www.wecutfoam.com

call (408) 454-6163 or email at sales@wecutfoam.com

