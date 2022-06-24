Prism 23 Gives Students an Excellent Quality of Life

Macon, Georgia, 2022-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Prism 23 is pleased to announce that they give Mercer University students an excellent quality of life. The off-campus housing complex offers everything students need to enjoy an independent, comfortable lifestyle close to the college campus.

At Prism 23, students can choose to live alone in a one-bedroom apartment or share a two-bedroom configuration with a friend or random student through the roommate matching program. Upgrades are available for an additional monthly fee. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water.

Prism 23 offers an extensive selection of community amenities that give students an enjoyable lifestyle. Residents can take advantage of the 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, the community clubhouse with TVs and a pool table, private study rooms, a rooftop terrace, grilling stations, and a fire pit. Students are welcome to bring pets. Free on-site parking is available for students who bring their cars with a convenient shuttle to and from campus for those who prefer not to drive.

Anyone interested in learning about the excellent quality of life can find out more by visiting the Prism 23 website or calling 1-478-200-0868.

About Prism 23: Prism 23 is an off-campus housing complex for students attending nearby Mercer University. The apartment complex offers comfortable one and two-bedroom apartments to help students feel at home. Students pay a per-person rental rate to ensure they know how much they will spend on monthly living costs.

Company: Prism 23

Address: 1345 Hardeman Ave

City: Macon

State: GA

Zip code: 31201

Telephone number: 1-478-200-0868