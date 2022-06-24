Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Powered Air Purifying Respirators Industry Overview

The global powered air purifying respirators market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Favorable government regulations about employee safety and the emergence of various infectious biohazards are anticipated to drive the demand for powered air purifying respirator (PAPR). The rising awareness levels about employee health and safety, coupled with the increasing cases of industrial fatalities, are anticipated to spur market growth over the forecast period. Safety standards by regulatory agencies, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the European Commission, are expected to fuel the growth of PAPR industry over the forecast period.

The omicron COVID-19 variant is responsible for spreading COVID-19 rapidly, specifically among the healthcare workers and first-respondents that are actively confronting the pandemic situation. Thus, to avoid the spread of the virus, several government authorities across the globe have recommended the use of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) including PAPRs. The emergence of biological viruses, such as Zika and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and the shifting trend towards proactive measures in the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Rising demand for multi-purpose products is expected to drive the R&D of efficient & durable PAPRs for preventing the spread of biological hazards.

Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global powered air purifying respirators market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Half Mask, Full Face Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors.

The full-face masks segment led the PAPR market in 2021 and accounted for a share of more than 51% of the global revenue.

The half mask segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The half masks offer higher protection as compared to N95 masks as they comprise P100 high-efficiency filters.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Metal Fabrication, Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Fire Services, Petrochemical/Chemical, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Mining and Others.

The healthcare segment led the market and accounted for a share of more than 17% of the global revenue in 2021.

The pharmaceutical application segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Potential hazards in the pharmaceutical industry include dust, ultraviolet light, and exposure to chemicals.

Powered Air Purifying Respirators Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Generic strategies adopted by the companies usually include mergers & acquisitions, distribution network expansion, and product portfolio expansion.

Some prominent players in the global Powered Air Purifying Respirators market include

3M

Avon Rubber PLC

Bullard

ILC Dover

Honeywell International, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Optrel AG

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sundstrom Safety AB

