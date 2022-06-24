Restaurant Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Size Worth USD 25.95 Billion by 2028 | Share and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, June 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Restaurant Point-of-Sale Terminal Industry Overview

The global restaurant point-of-sale terminal market size is expected to reach USD 25.95 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The need to facilitate multiple payment options, inventory tracking, automated analysis, quick service, centralized recipe and menu management, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is boosting the demand for restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals over the forecast period. However, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the market growth owing to closed restaurant business while only the online order system was functional. The restaurant sector is recovering in 2021 and POS vendors have taken measures to introduce new features beneficial for planning the recovery roadmap for restaurateurs.

Restaurant Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global restaurant point-of-sale terminal market based on product, component, deployment, application, end-user, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Fixed and Mobile.

The demand for mobile terminals is expected to register a CAGR surpassing 5.0% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increased table turns, improved service level, less operation cost, available accurate dish information, suggestive selling, and mobility to attend customers.

The fixed product segment is sub-segmented into cash counters terminal, self-serve kiosks, and vending machine. The fixed product segment accounted for the largest market in 2020. The self-service kiosk segment is expected to register the highest CAGR exceeding 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software.

The hardware segment captured the largest market share exceeding 67.0% share in 2020. The hardware segment is classified into touchscreen/desktop, swipe card machine, and others.

The software segment is anticipated to register a CAGR exceeding 5.0% over the forecast period.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise

The cloud segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR exceeding 6.0% over the forecast period. Cloud-based deployment offers increased data visibility, mobility for businesses, improved data security, decreased downtime during updates and streamlined information across multiple locations.

The on-premise segment dominated the market by exceeding a revenue share of 70.0% in 2020.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Front-End and Back-End.

The front-end segment accounted for a market share of more than 62.0% in 2020. The primary reason for the adoption of the restaurant POS terminal is to carry out front-end operations, such as food ordering, billing, tracking sales, payment processing, order management, customer interaction, reporting, and marketing.

The back-end segment registered a CAGR of over 6.0% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Full-Service Restaurant (FSR), Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Institutional and Others.

Institutional FSR is further sub-segmented into casual dine and fine dine. The FSR segment dominated the market in 2020 accounting for over 39.0% of the global revenue share.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment growth is expected to augment at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Restaurant Point-of-Sale Terminal Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Collaborations, service portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions are key strategic undertakings by market players. The key companies are also expanding their position in the market by providing various types of services, assay validations, launching new methods for method development, and other laboratory solutions.

Some prominent players in the global Restaurant Point-of-Sale Terminal market include

PAX Technology Limited

Verifone Systems Inc.

NCR Corporation

Revel Systems

Aireus Inc.

Dinerware, Inc.

Posist

EposNow

LimeTray

POSsible POS

Oracle Corporation

Posera

ShopKeep (acquired by LightSpeed)

Squirrel Systems

TouchBistro

Upserve, Inc.

