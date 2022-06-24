Non-Polar Carotene Derivation to Position Hexane Market at US$ 3.05 Billion in 2032

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing demand for food products due to rising population is expected to spur growth in the market. Compound n- hexane is extensively used for extraction of edible oil, which is expected to drive sales in the market.

Global industrialization has led to surging demand for solvents. As hexane has accurate solvent formulation, demand is expected to grow over the forecast period. In addition to that, hexane is known for its exceptional properties such as low water solubility, transparency and being easily mixable with alcohol & chloroform.

The extensive use of hexane in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors is likely to propel the market during the assessment period. Further, hexane is used in liquid form to manufacture table molds and low- temperature thermometers. Based on the aforementioned factors, sales in the market are expected to remain high in the forthcoming years.

Increasing consumption of hexane in adhesives manufacturing is anticipated to augur well for the market. Hexane is used in the formulation of rubber cement which is an opaque liquid primarily used for gluing various products together. The perfect example of rubber cement is silicon.

Utilization of hexane as a degreaser or special-purpose solvent in shoe and leather and furniture manufacturing industries is another crucial factor accelerating the demand for hexane.

Key Takeaways:

Sales across MEA are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3%, reaching US$ 143.9 Mn by the end of 2032.

by the end of 2032. North America is estimated to account for 33.5% of the total market share, with total sales reaching US$ 724 Mn by 2032.

is estimated to account for 33.5% of the total market share, with total sales reaching by 2032. Demand in the Europe hexane market is set to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2032, and is expected to reach US$ 901.2 Mn by the end of forecast period.

hexane market is set to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2032, and is expected to reach by the end of forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to account for 26.1% of the total hexane market share by 2032.

is expected to account for 26.1% of the total hexane market share by 2032. Increasing consumption of food & beverage in Asia Pacific is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 778.2 Mn by 2032.

Report Attributes Details Hexane Market Size (2022) US$ 2.21 Billion Predicted Net Value (2032F) US$ 3.05 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3.3% CAGR North America Hexane Market Revenue (2022) US$ 724 Million Key Companies Profiled Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Rompetrol Rafinare

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Phillips 66

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Jun Yuan Petroleum Group

Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Beijing Yanshan Jilian Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers in the global hexane market are investing in research & development for diversity in their product portfolio. Also, some players are entering into strategic collaboration, and partnership with other players to reach a broader consumer base.

For instance,

In April 2022, EFSA, a leading European food safety authority issued a positive opinion regarding the safety of methyloxolane in food processing. Being a healthy market alternative for food processing industry, it is a refined petrochemical solvent which is likely to create new growth opportunities in the market.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

More Valuable Insights on Hexane Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global hexane market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of hexane through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Grade:

Extraction

Polymerization

Other Grades

By Application:

Edible Oil Extraction

Industrial Solvents

Adhesive Formulations

Leather Treatment

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

