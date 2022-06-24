Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2031

According to Fact.MR, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The survey gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

 

Prominent Key players of Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market survey report

Some of the major players operating in the global remote patient monitoring systems market include Drager Medical GmbH; Abbott Laboratories; Covidien Ltd.; Masimo Corporation; GE Healthcare; Johnson and Johnson, Inc.; Natus Medical, Inc.; Medical International Ltd.; Mortara Instrument, Inc. and Roche Diagnostics Ltd., among others.

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems: Market Segmentation

On the basis of monitoring type, the global remote patient monitoring systems market can be segmented into the following:

  • Vital Sign Monitoring
  • Diagnostic Monitoring
  • Specialized Monitoring

On the basis of end user, the global remote patient monitoring systems market can be segmented into the following:

  • Home Care Tele-health
  • Hospitals

The remote patient monitoring systems for home care telehealth segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global remote patient monitoring systems market. Remote patient monitoring systems integrated in hospitals hold the largest market share of the global remote patient monitoring systems market.

On the basis of component, the global remote patient monitoring systems market can be segmented into the following:

  • Hardware
  • Software

Pre Book This Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1834

