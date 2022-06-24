Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market Segmentation, Outlook and Forecast Report By 2030

Next-Generation Sequencing Services Industry Overview

The global next-generation sequencing services market size was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology is increasingly leveraged for both conventional and non-conventional applications to gain rapid and comprehensive insights at a genomic level. This is primarily due to continuous improvements in automation, ancillary protocols, services, and analytical solutions in this field. This, in turn, has provided healthy growth prospects for the implementation of NGS in clinical workflows.

Growing demand for robust sequencing-based diagnostics has resulted in the inception of new seq-technologies, ranging from high-throughput sequencers to portable units. This has fomented the trend of clinical NGS in recent times. For example, in March 2022, ARUP Laboratories declared the launch of new coronavirus tests, and IDbyDNA, Inc. collaborated with another firm introducing new tests for coronavirus, an NGS test for respiratory infections, to assist physicians in screening patients with pneumonia and other respiratory diseases.

The market leader, Illumina, has launched the Illumina Propel Certification Program (CSPro) to establish a partnership between the company and laboratories. In July 2019, GENEWIZ scientists are committed to assisting in identifying the NGS solution for the projects. The NeXT Dx Test was launched by Personalis, Inc. to assist oncologists in identifying new therapy and clinical trial choices for people with cancer. The Personalis NeXT Dx Check is among the first cancer diagnostic platforms to profile nearly 20,000 genes in both the tumor exome and transcriptome, offering a complete genomic result in great that goes beyond existing cancer diagnosing panels that focus on a few dozen genes. Advanced analytics are included in the Personalis NeXT Dx Test, which provides a diagnostic report on genetic changes in medically essential cancer genes and emerging immunotherapy synthesis biomarkers of medical value. The clinical report also includes immunotherapy-related indicators such as microsatellite instability (MSI) status and tumor mutational burden (TMB) in January 2020.

Most service providers employ platforms from Illumina, PacBio, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies. They use these technologies in-house to serve their customers by delivering projects with high quality and within the shortest timelines. There are also some products that are no longer commercially available, such as products from 454 Life Sciences.

Some products are still under development, such as the SOLiD platform and Ion Torrent’s semiconductor sequencing. However, these products are not as widely accepted as those offered by Illumina. Data generated through genome sequencing is considered an efficient diagnostic and prognostic tool to aid clinicians in identifying specific characteristics in each patient. This, in turn, helps in offering personalized therapies to patients, thus improving patient outcomes. This factor is anticipated to fuel the demand for NGS-based diagnostics in the coming years.

Next-generation sequencing is an effective and impartial technique to recognize new coronavirus variants and other pathogens without foreknowledge of the organism. Sequencing allowed the globe to promptly recognize SARS-CoV-2 and advance diagnostic tests and extra tools for epidemic management. Continued genomic sequencing holdup the tracking of the disease’s spread and evolution of the virus. Hastened integration of genomic sequencing in the direction of the exercise of the global health community is essential to prepare for future threats.

Some of the major issues faced by end-users in the market are implementing large-scale data analysis and analytical challenges while conducting single-cell sequencing. Nevertheless, manufacturers are constantly strategizing their R&D in order to address these challenges and augment the scope of NGS services.

SARS-CoV-2 generates a wide range of clinical symptoms, from mild to severe. In order to be effective, disease management and prevention strategies must account for all kinds of transmission, including asymptomatic and presymptomatic individuals. Other infections may also impact the development of Covid-19; having awareness of these could help identify individuals who are at a higher risk of developing severe sickness. Illumina has developed two approaches for decoding SARS-CoV-2 from samples collected to aid researchers in their efforts: one focused on shotgun metagenomics and the other on target enrichment.

Market Share Insights

March 2022: ARUP Laboratories declared the launch of new coronavirus tests, and IDbyDNA, Inc. collaborated with another firm introducing new tests for coronavirus, an NGS test for respiratory infections, to assist physicians in screening patients with pneumonia and other respiratory diseases.

ARUP Laboratories declared the launch of new coronavirus tests, and IDbyDNA, Inc. collaborated with another firm introducing new tests for coronavirus, an NGS test for respiratory infections, to assist physicians in screening patients with pneumonia and other respiratory diseases. November 2021: Novogene stated during the 44th Annual Gathering of Molecular Biological Society of Japan (MSBJ) in Japan that they will be launching single-cell sequencing services specifically for their Japanese customers.

Novogene stated during the 44th Annual Gathering of Molecular Biological Society of Japan (MSBJ) in Japan that they will be launching single-cell sequencing services specifically for their Japanese customers. November 2021: Illumina and Genetic Alliance announced iHope Genetic Program aspires to provide WGS (whole-genome sequencing) access to thousands of people suffering from genetic illness around the world.

Illumina and Genetic Alliance announced iHope Genetic Program aspires to provide WGS (whole-genome sequencing) access to thousands of people suffering from genetic illness around the world. July 2019: GENEWIZ scientists are committed to assisting in identifying the NGS solution for the projects.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global next-generation sequencing services market include:

Illumina, Inc.

Veritas Genetics

BGI

GENEWIZ Germany GmbH

ABM Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

Novogene Corporation

Lucigen

Quest Diagnostics

Gene by Gene

