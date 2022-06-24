Rapid Unit Sales Of Network Access Control Market To Generate Incremental Revenues In Global Market : Fact.MR

Fact.MR expects the global network access control market to reach US$ 15.37 Bn by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, registering a value CAGR of over 22%. Extensive reliance on virtual platforms by key industry verticals and the resultant vulnerability to cybersecurity threats has heightened uptake in recent years.

From 2017 to 2021, the network access control industry registered stellar uptake, registering a CAGR worth 19%. Prospects further heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, as entities looking to leverage personal and corporate data for malicious purposes spawned tremendously. This was an outcome of increased amounts of time spent on the virtual landscape, in the wake of stringent lockdowns.

Global Network Access Control Market: Summary and Scope of the Report

Key Market Segments in Network Access Control Industry Research

Component Type

Network Access Control Hardware

Network Access Control Software

Network Access Control Services

Deployment Type

On-Premises Network Access Control

Cloud-based Network Access Control

Buyer Type

Network Access Control for Large Enterprises

Network Access Control for Small and Medium Enterprises

Vertical

Network Access Control for Banking and Financial Services

Network Access Control for Healthcare & Life Sciences

Network Access Control for Government

Network Access Control for Education

Network Access Control for IT & Telecom

Network Access Control for Other Verticals

Key Companies Profiled

Auconet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope Inc.

CyberCyte

Extreme Networks Inc.

Forescout Technologies Inc.,

Fortinet Inc.

Genians Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

InfoExpress

IS Decisions

Juniper Networks Inc.

Macmon Secure Gmb

OPSWAT Inc.

Portnox (Access Layers Ltd.)

Pulse Secure

Solarwinds Inc.

Trustwave (Singtel)

Venustech Group Inc.

