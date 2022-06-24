Rapid Unit Sales Of Network Access Control Market To Generate Incremental Revenues In Global Market : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-06-24 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Fact.MR expects the global network access control market to reach US$ 15.37 Bn by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, registering a value CAGR of over 22%. Extensive reliance on virtual platforms by key industry verticals and the resultant vulnerability to cybersecurity threats has heightened uptake in recent years.

From 2017 to 2021, the network access control industry registered stellar uptake, registering a CAGR worth 19%. Prospects further heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, as entities looking to leverage personal and corporate data for malicious purposes spawned tremendously. This was an outcome of increased amounts of time spent on the virtual landscape, in the wake of stringent lockdowns.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4061

The global network access control market is foreshadowed to spectate an exponential rise in the assessment timeline 2019 to 2027, according to the new research study by Fact.MR.

The study outlines the overarching trends that are currently moulding the future of global network access control market. This recently published report by Fact.MR puts spotlight on the key market dynamics which are expected to which are expected to profoundly influence the growth of global network access control market through 2027.

The report on global network access control market is a comprehensive study that underlines the key challenges, revenue growth determinants, overarching trends, and prime opportunities that will eventually impact the network access control market.

The report initially opens up with a quick overview of the global network access control market, which gives a quick snapshot of current and future particulars concerning the growth of network access control market during the assessment period.

A detailed assessment on the leading vendors operating in the network access control market has also been included in the enables the readers to gain detailed insights that have been derived from the global network access control demand across various regions featured in the study.

A list of prominent companies active in the global network access control market further adds to the credibility quotient of this meticulous research study.

Global Network Access Control Market: Summary and Scope of the Report

The study on network access control offers a diligent research study on different factors having impact on the demand, sales and revenue generation within the global network access control market around the world.

The opportunity analysis included in the report is beneficial for the readers to understand better opportunities in the global network access control industries, which will, in turn, trigger adoption of network access control strategies as an alcoholic beverage.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4061

Key Market Segments in Network Access Control Industry Research

Component Type

  • Network Access Control Hardware
  • Network Access Control Software
  • Network Access Control Services

Deployment Type

  • On-Premises Network Access Control
  • Cloud-based Network Access Control

Buyer Type

  • Network Access Control for Large Enterprises
  • Network Access Control for Small and Medium Enterprises

Vertical

  • Network Access Control for Banking and Financial Services
  • Network Access Control for Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Network Access Control for Government
  • Network Access Control for Education
  • Network Access Control for IT & Telecom
  • Network Access Control for Other Verticals

Key Companies Profiled

  • Auconet Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • CommScope Inc.
  • CyberCyte
  • Extreme Networks Inc.
  • Forescout Technologies Inc.,
  • Fortinet Inc.
  • Genians Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)
  • InfoExpress
  • IS Decisions
  • Juniper Networks Inc.
  • Macmon Secure Gmb
  • OPSWAT Inc.
  • Portnox (Access Layers Ltd.)
  • Pulse Secure
  • Solarwinds Inc.
  • Trustwave (Singtel)
  • Venustech Group Inc.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4061

Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the network access control market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.

  • In March 2020, Portnox announced the release of its Zero-Trust Remote Access-as-a-Service solution. Purpose-built to be layered over enterprise VPNs or virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), the new cloud-delivered solution strengthens the security of remote access through VPN or VDI. The new solution helped the company to increase the remote access security for scaled-up remote users during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • In November 2021, Cisco Canada and STEM Fellowship announced the launch of Canada’s widest-reaching cybersecurity education program for high school students – the Cybersecurity Classroom Training Program (CCTP). The CCTP addresses the growing need for cybersecurity awareness and education and provides early exposure to the various tools, technologies, and career paths available in the IT and digital industries.

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution