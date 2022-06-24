Healthcare Sector Yielding Growth Opportunities for CBD Gummies Market – Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global CBD gummies market to surge exponentially at a prolific 28% CAGR throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing drives to legalize cannabis for recreational and medical purposes is acting as the primary growth lever for the market.

Key Segments Covered

Concentration High Concentration CBD Gummies Low Concentrated CBD Gummies

Distributional Channel CBD Gummies Sales through Offline Channels CBD Gummies Sales through Online Channels



Competitive landscape

The CBD gummies market is driven largely by canonical companies. To achieve a competitive precedence, most firms in the market are congregating their focus on obtaining certifications from international organisations such as Possession of Certificate of Analysis (COA).

Verma Farms is one of those businesses that have chosen to concentrate in a single sector in order to become specialists in that field. In fact, they only promote themselves as a CBD gummies company.

Hemp Bombs is yet another firm headquartered in the United States. This firm makes certain that all of their plant material is sourced from within the United States.

In terms of marketing, Hemp Bombs aims to ensure that all of its consumers have access to as much information about CBD as possible.

Key Takeaways from CBD Gummies Market Study

In terms of the fast growing European CBD gummies market, United Kingdom is projected to display the fastest rate of growth, owing to the recent legalization of cannabis for recreational and medical use. Legalization has also resulted in North America becoming the largest regional market for CBD gummies.

The segment of high concentration CBD gummies products is expected to witness a higher rate of growth during the forecast period owing to applications in ailments such as schizophrenia, glaucoma, and sleep disorders among others. Low concentration CBD gummies are projected to remain the largest segment, with demand from new comers.

Longer lasting effects of CBD gummies in comparison with smoking cannabis is another key factor promoting demand, and generating a perception of health benefits with the product.

Consumers are more inclined to visit offline channels of distribution such as dispensaries, smoke shops, pharmacies, and health stores, owing to the perception of purchasing authentic and good quality products. However, convenience factors are driving the use of online alternatives, especially among regular consumers.

“It is expected that within a few years, more states in the U.S. are likely to legalize the consumption of CBD either for medicinal or recreational purposes. Such trends of legalization is likely to boost the demand for CBD in the country.” says the Fact.MR analyst.

