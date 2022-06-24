Automotive Manufacturing Proliferation in New Geographic to Boost Growth of Sheet Metal Market – Fact.MR Study

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Aluminum Sheet Metal sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Aluminum Sheet Metal Market across various industries and regions.

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global sheet metal market, the industry is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5% over the 2021 to 2031 time period, and reach a valuation of over US$ 496 Bn by 2031-end. As of 2021, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 292 Bn. The market is expected to expand 1.7x across the 2021-2031 assessment period.

This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The study offers an inclusive analysis on diverse features including demand, revenue generation, and sales by key players in the sheet metal market across the globe. A comprehensive study on the market has been done through optimistic and conservative scenarios. The analysis and estimation of price point comparison by region with the global average price has been included in this study.

Sheet metal Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the sheet metal market on the basis of material, application, end-use and region.

Material

Steel

Aluminum

Titanium

Others

Application

Vehicle Bodies

Construction

Electrical appliances

Fuselage

Storage and Packaging

Others

End-Use

Automotive sector

Defense

Aerospace Industry

Industrial tool and machinery

Building & Construction

Home appliances

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the global market for sheet metal is expected to rise, with players focusing on gaining a competitive advantage and increasing their market foothold.

In August 2021, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its Insulated Metal Panels business to Nucor Insulated Panel Group, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries in a cash transaction for $1 billion.

In August 2021, ATAS International announced the launch of a new linear ceiling panel- the Opaline Metal Panel. This flexible panel, in four profiles, can be used as a linear metal ceiling. It can be snapped into a suspension carrier to create a complete system, or mechanically attached to most standard substrates.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Steel based sheet metal to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 107 Bn by 2031

Aluminum based sheet metal to surge at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period

Automotive industry poised to account for over 25% of the revenue share

Sheet metal for construction applications to account for 55% of the overall revenue

North America to experience a growth of nearly 5% across the forecast period

Over half of sheet metal sales to be stimulated by East Asia through 2031

South Asia to surge at around 5% value CAGR across the forthcoming decade

Europe to account for nearly 1/4th of the sheet metal industry revenue until 2031

“Mounting emissions concerns is prompting automotive manufacturers to incorporate lightweight construction material for various components, impelling sales of sheet metals of various grades”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Question answered in the survey of Aluminum Sheet Metal market report:

Sales and Demand of Aluminum Sheet Metal

Growth of Aluminum Sheet Metal Market

Market Analysis of Aluminum Sheet Metal

Market Insights of Aluminum Sheet Metal

Key Drivers Impacting the Aluminum Sheet Metal market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Aluminum Sheet Metal market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Aluminum Sheet Metal

More Valuable Insights on Aluminum Sheet Metal Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Aluminum Sheet Metal, Sales and Demand of Aluminum Sheet Metal, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

