Global Loudspeaker Market to Surge on back of Rising Demand for Soundbars, Surpassing US$ 1 Bn by 2022, Says Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Loudspeaker.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Loudspeaker market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Loudspeaker, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Loudspeaker Market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global loudspeaker market to reach US$ 3.4 Bn in value by 2022 end

By speaker type, soundbars are expected to surpass US$ 1 Bn in 2022

Sales of outdoor loudspeakers to contribute 3/5th of total market revenue

Loudspeakers for home entertainment systems applications to experience a CAGR of 4%

Germany to emerge as the dominant loudspeaker market, capturing 30% revenue

U.S to provide noteworthy growth opportunities to manufacturers, generating over 1/4th of total sales

“State-of-the-art innovation in speakers’ technology such as addition of blue tooth and wireless speakers for the purpose of entertainment and communication in corporate sector is likely to bolster demand of loudspeakers in forthcoming years.” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground

In November 2020, Israeli tech company, Noveto Systems, has developed a “futuristic audio technology” to enable listeners to enjoy solo wireless music – without headphones. The new technology, dubbed sound beaming, uses a 3-D sensing module from the speaker, locating and tracking the ear’s position to send audio via ultrasonic waves.

In Sept. 2019, Sonance, a leading loudspeaker manufacturer in the smart-home installation channel, has signed an agreement to acquire James Loudspeaker. The companies had agreed to operate as separate companies until then

Key Segments Covered in the Loudspeaker Industry Analysis

Speaker Type Satellite Loudspeakers Subwoofer Loudspeakers Wall-mounted Loudspeakers Outdoor Loudspeakers Soundbars Multimedia Loudspeakers Other Loudspeaker Types

Application Loudspeakers for Communication Automotive Loudspeakers Loudspeakers for Home Entertainment Loudspeakers for Other Applications





More Valuable Insights on Loudspeaker Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Loudspeaker, Sales and Demand of Loudspeaker, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



