Pharmaceuticals Industry Is Anticipated To Propel The Growth Of Bentonite Market At A CAGR Of More Than 5%

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Bentonite sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Bentonite. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Bentonite across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Bentonite.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Bentonite, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Bentonite.



Key Takeaways of Global Bentonite Market

Global bentonite market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of worth US$ 500 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.2X times more value in 2027 as compared to 2019

Sodium bentonite is projected to account for more than half of the total market share, because of its lubricating properties enabling its high utilization in oil and gas extraction.

In terms of value, drilling fluid segment accounted for quarter of the global share in 2018 and is projected to grow at higher rate during the first half of the forecast period. Calcium bentonite is forecast to gain 101 BPS to reach value share of 30% by the end of 2027 from 28.93% in 2019

Oil and gas industry is poised to expand at a CAGR of ~6% accounting for over one fourth of the revenue share by 2027

In terms of production and consumption, North America has dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to account for more than one-third of market share by 2027

“Attributed to its greasy, viscous and expanding properties bentonite is the best choice as feeding additive for drilling in oil and natural gas extraction”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players to focus on Aggressive Pricing Strategy

With the presence of numerous global and local bentonite manufacturers, players are focusing towards pricing and quality of bentonite. Collaboration of various foundries and drilling industry players over long term forecast will help to increase the consumption of bentonite by the respective players.

Bentonite Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the bentonite market with detailed segmentation on the basis product type, application and key regions.

By Product Type : Sodium Calcium Others

By Application : Drilling Fluid Binder Sealant Absorbent Clarification Agents Others

By End-use Industry : Oil Foundry Construction Food Pharmaceuticals Others

By Region : North America Western Europe Latin America Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding Japan Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Bentonite Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Bentonite to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Bentonite to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Bentonite Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Bentonite Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Bentonite Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Bentonite Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Bentonite: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Bentonite sales.

More Valuable Insights on Bentonite

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Bentonite, Sales and Demand of Bentonite, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

