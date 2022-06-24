Sales of Waterjet Cutting Machine Market is Estimated to Touch US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Waterjet Cutting Machines. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Waterjet Cutting Machines Market across various industries and regions.

A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that waterjet cutting machine revenues will expand nearly 1.6x between 2021 and 2031, surpassing US$ 1.5 Bn in 2031 with a 10 year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5%.

Automotive segment will reinforce demand for waterjet cutting machines on the back of swelling production of electric cars in early adopter regions. Strict standards related to manufacturing of automotive along with soaring need to deliver high quality products has propelled the adoption of waterjet cutting in the automotive industry.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of waterjet cutting machine manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the waterjet cutting machine market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Country-specific assessment on demand for waterjet cutting machine has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous waterjet cutting machine manufacturers, experts, and suppliers.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global waterjet cutting machine market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Type

Pure

Abrasive

Application

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Mining

Metal Fabrication

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In March 2018, Bystronic, Inc. announced the full acquisition of their strategic partner TTM Laser S.p.A., a successful Italian technology company that specializes in the development of 2D and 3D laser systems for the cutting of tubes and profiles, and for the welding of large-format metal sheets.

In 2018, Bystronic has significantly expanded its existing portfolio of sheet metal fabricating technologies with new solutions for automation, warehouse integration, and digital networking.

In November 2020, Colfax Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary DJO, LLC, completed the acquisition of extremity product lines from Stryker Corporation at US$ 15 Mn. The announcement is welcoming Colfax’s entry into the foot and ankle market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global waterjet cutting machine market anticipated to add 1.6x value by 2031.

Abrasive waterjet cutting machines to retain market dominance, yielding 85% revenue

By application, aerospace & defense to surge at nearly 7% CAGR through 2031

Automotive applications to account for 1/4th of the global market for waterjet cutting machines

U.S to capture 36% of global revenue for waterjet cutting machines until 2031

China likely to register a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2031

“The advent of latest technologies like multi axis waterjet cutting alongside 3D cutting spur global sales of Waterjet cutting machine. However, exceptional high efficiency adds value to market, thereby boosting the demand for Waterjet cutting machine in forthcoming years.” comments a Fact.MR analyst

