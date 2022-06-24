Rising Demand For Virus-Induced Asthma Treatment Has Led To The U.S FDA Issuing Priority Regulatory Approvals: Fact.MR

Despite advancements in treatment in the past two years, asthma prevalence has been increasing. Due to this, the global virus-induced asthma treatment market is also expanding. The prevalence of asthma ranges from 3% to 5% in developing countries, to less than 20% in developed countries, affecting people of all ages. Rising awareness about asthma treatment, including common treatment options such as dry powder inhalers and pressurized meter dose inhalers is driving the global virus-induced asthma treatment market.

Key Segments of Virus-induced Asthma Treatment Market Covered in the Report

Based on treatment, the global virus-induced asthma treatment market has been segmented as

Long-Term Control Medications

Quick-Relief Medications

Based on route of administration, the global virus-induced asthma treatment market has been segmented as

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

Based on distribution channel, the global virus-induced asthma treatment market has been segmented as

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

AstraZeneca plc

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Regeneron

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd)

others are actively involved in offering treatment for virus-induced asthma.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain:

COVID Alert Apps Market – As per a report by Fact.MR, the COVID alert app market will observe substantial growth, but for a limited period of time. This is mainly due to the varying number of active infection cases in different regions.

Shower Chairs Market – Fact.MR- market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects that increasing safety awareness for the elderly and disabled during bathing is pushing up global shower chairs demand, expanding at a noteworthy pace from 2021-2031.

Infrared Thermometer Market – As per Fact.MR’s recent report, the infrared thermometer market is set to observe an exponential growth over the forecast period 2021-2031. Increasing growth in demand and sales is expected to influence the sales of infrared thermometers positively.

