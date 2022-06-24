Electronic Health Records Market Is Expected To Garner A Market Value Of US$ 26.78 Bn In 2022

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Electronic Health to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Electronic Health market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Electronic Health market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Electronic Health

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Electronic Health. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Electronic Health Market across various industries and regions

Report Attributes Details Electronic Health Records Market Size (2022) US$ 26.78 Bn Sales Forecast for Electronic Health Records (2032) US$ 41.8 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2032) 4.5% CAGR Key Companies Profiled Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

GE Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation;

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Health Information Management Systems

CPSI

AdvancedMD, Inc.



Key Market Segments in Electronic Health Records Industry Research

By Product Client-server-based EHR Web-based EHR

By Type Acute Electronic Health Records Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Post-acute Electronic Health Records

By End Use Electronic Health Records for Hospital Use Electronic Health Records for Ambulatory Use Physician’s Clinic Laboratories Pharmacy

By Business Model Licensed Electronic Health Records Software Electronic Health Records Technology Resale Electronic Health Records Subscriptions Electronic Health Records Professional Services Other Electronic Health Records Business Models





Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Electronic Health Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

