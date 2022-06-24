Increasing Incidences Of Chronic Diseases To Accelerate The Endoscopy Procedures Market Growth – Fact.MR Study

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Endoscopy Procedures to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Endoscopy Procedures market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Endoscopy Procedures market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Endoscopy Procedures. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 263 Mn by the end of 2022.

As a result of the pandemic, endoscopy procedure estimates decreased by 46% from 2019 to 2021.

It is projected that the procedure will grow by roughly 2% to 3% annually over the next decade.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of global estimates in 2021, and it is expected to keep the position with more than 44% in 2022.

With a 32% share of the market, the gastroscopy segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022.

“Rising prevalence of chronic diseases has led to growing acceptance of minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries to diagnose, treat, and prevent the complications associated with these diseases. With the advancement in technology and the increasing burden of chronic non-communicable diseases across the globe, endoscopic procedures are expected to rise,” reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Several major players dominate the market, making it highly competitive and fragmented. In order to recover the losses incurred by the pandemic and to strengthen their positions, the companies are taking various strategic initiatives. To expand their geographical presence and product offering, industry players engage in strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. In addition, these companies invest in order to maximize market revenue share.

Report Attributes Details Market Value for 2021 US$ 223 Mn Expected Market Size in 2022 US$ 227 Mn Projected Market Valued in 2032 US$ 263 Mn Growth Rate (2022-2032) 1.5% CAGR Market Share of APAC during 2022 44% Revenue Share of Gastroscopy 32% Key Companies Profiled China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Surgical Care Affiliates

AMSURG Corporation

Ramsay Health Care

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Key Segments Covered in the Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Industry Survey

By Application : Colonoscopy Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Laparoscopy Bronchoscopy Gastroscopy Duodenoscopy Cystoscopy



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Endoscopy Procedures Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Endoscopy Procedures Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Endoscopy Procedures ‘s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Endoscopy Procedures ‘s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Endoscopy Procedures Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Endoscopy Procedures It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Endoscopy Procedures It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Endoscopy Procedures Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Endoscopy Procedures demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Endoscopy Procedures market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Endoscopy Procedures demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Endoscopy Procedures market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Endoscopy Procedures : Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Endoscopy Procedures market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Endoscopy Procedures Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Endoscopy Procedures , Sales and Demand of Endoscopy Procedures , analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Fluoro Enzymatic Assays Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Shower Chairs Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Infrared Thermometer Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

