According to Fact.MR, Insights of Electroluminescent Displays Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Electroluminescent Displays Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

 

Prominent Key players of Electroluminescent Displays Market survey report

  • Planar Systems, Inc.
  • Sharp Corporation
  • Lumineq
  • iFire Technology Corporation
  • Crystal Display Systems Ltd.
  • Sony Corporation
  • Japan Display Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Tokyo Electron
  • Electronics Co. Ltd.

Electroluminescent Displays Market: Segmentation

The electroluminescent displays market can be categorized on the basis of the type of film and end-users. The section market analysis by type of film categorizes electroluminescent displays by transparent thin film electroluminescent displays that are used in extreme environments while the non-transparent ones are used in mining, marine, military, medical and other demanding environments. The Electroluminescent Displays market analysis by end uses depicts the various application areas where electroluminescent displays have been used. ELD is preferred in various applications such as medical, military, consumer electronics and industrial equipment, where emphasis on brightness, contrast, and ruggedness.

Segmentation of the Electroluminescent Displays Market Based on Type of Film:

  • Transparent Thin Film Electroluminescent Display
  • Non-Transparent Thin Film Electroluminescent Display

Segmentation of the Electroluminescent Displays Market Based on End User:

  • Medical
  • Instrument or Instrumentation
  • Business/ POS
  • Defense
  • Transportation
  • Others



