Increasing Demand For Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market To Substantially Surge Revenues Through 2031 : Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market was valued at around US$ 12 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Rapid escalation in infrastructural activities at a global level has propelled demand for materials used in specialized applications in both, residential and commercial settings. Increasing focus on development of roadways, transportation, healthcare infrastructure, and other public amenities in developing countries in order to improve the standard of living is reflecting favorably on the global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

The advantages of using AAC in the construction industry are huge, such as energy efficiency, skills development, youth employment, and design. Policies set by governments of different countries such as reducing energy demand in building stock in the European Union (EU) by 80% by 2050 are expected to drive demand for autoclaved aerated concrete over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global autoclaved aerated concrete market to top US$ 18 Bn by 2031.

Blocks projected to reach valuation of around US$ 9 Bn by 2031.

Wall panels projected to record above 5% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 4 Bn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 5% CAGR over next 10 years.

Key Market Segments in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Industry Research

Product

ACC Blocks

ACC Wall Panels

ACC Floor Elements

ACC Cladding Panels

ACC Lintels

Others ACC Beams & Lintels ACC Roof Panels



Application

ACC for Residential Construction

ACC for Industrial Construction

ACC for Commercial Construction

ACC for Infrastructure Construction

Others (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete in Roof Insulation)

Market Competition

Key players are adopting an aggressive approach for establishing a global footprint to ensure their producing capacity is meeting increasing global demand. Companies leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability.

In 2019, HIL acquired Germany-based Parador Holdings GmbH, which manufactures and distributes a wide range of flooring solutions. Parador has manufacturing plants in Coesfeld (Germany) and Gussing (Austria).

In 2019, H+H International AS subsidiary, H+H Polska Sp. z o.o., signed an agreement with Grupa Ozarow SA, to acquire 100% shares in its Polish aircrete company, Grupa Prefabet SA, for PLN 60 million. Grupa Prefabet Sp. SA is one of the main aircrete producers in Poland with five production plants.

In 2020, major AAC manufacturer Xella Group announced that it will use up to 15% recycled AAC powder in the construction of new goods. It is also testing an alternative product called Ytong Silent+, which will likely replace a major amount of fine aggregate with AAC powder.

