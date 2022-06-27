Sales Revenue Of Cheese Concentrate Market To Escalate In Coming Years Owing To Rapid Growth In Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Segmentation

Product Cheddar

Mozzarella

Swiss

Parmesan

Blue

Goat

Other Types Application Processed Cheese

Snacks & Savory

Bakery & Confectionery

Sauces, Dressings, Dips & Condiments

Ready Meal Production

Other Applications Form Powder

Paste Buyer Artisan Bakers

Commercial Bakers

Food Service Providers

Retail Buyers Sales Channel Direct Procurement

Retail Sales

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Other Sales Channel Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Cheese Concentrate Market – Regional Developments in the Market

Owing to the hectic and rush hour lifestyles in developed regions, consumers are preferring on-the-go food products or food items that are easy to carry or quick to make and consume.

As a result, the demand for cheese is gaining traction across all the geographies of the globe. Cheese has been a prominent food item in North America for decades now and is a part of the daily diet of the people living in the region.

As cheese has many advantages and health benefits associated with it, consumers in the region prefer adding it to their daily meals and even consume it as a snack for increasing the nutritional value of the food they consume. With consumers becoming more health conscious and having altering taste preferences, cheese concentrate has turned out to be a favored food product in the region.

With the market in Europe and North America moving towards a saturation point, manufacturers of cheese concentrate are looking for regions that will present them lucrative opportunities in the future.

The growing cheese market in Latin America will open a plethora of opportunities for market players to capitalize on. Exports of cheese and cheese concentrate from the region are rising and countries leading this consumption are Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.

Dietary Lifestyles of European Consumers to Rev Up Global Cheese Concentrate Consumption

Majority of European dietary lifestyles comprise of a high concentration of milk products such as cheese. France, Finland, Germany and the UK are among the world’s largest consumer marketplaces for cheese and dairy derivatives. The consumption of cheese concentrates is also expected to remain the highest in Europe through 2026. By the end of the forecast period, nearly 95,000 tons of cheese concentrates will be consumed across Europe, making it the largest market in the global landscape. North America is also expected to be at the forefront of global cheese concentrates market expansion through 2026, reflecting a global market volume share of more than 35%.

Market Players to Extend Production of Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese Concentrates and Capitalize on High Profits Associated with Processed Cheese Applications

The study observes a high consumption of cheddar cheese concentrates in the world. By the end of 2026, more than 35% of cheese concentrates produced in the world will be made of cheddar cheese. The concentrated derivatives of mozzarella cheese are also expected to represent top-selling products in the global cheese concentrate market throughout the forecast period. Collectively, more than 50% of the global cheese concentrates market volumes will be accounted by consumption of cheddar cheese concentrates and mozzarella cheese concentrates.

Key players in the global cheese concentrate market will be eyeing at extending the production to meet these soaring demands. Likewise, companies will also focus on offering cheese concentrates that befit processed cheese applications. Over the forecast period, processed cheese application of cheese concentrates will reflect fastest consumption by registering a volume CAGR of 9.8%, accounting for approximately 30% of global market volumes.

Companies namely, Land O’Lakes, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc., All American Foods, Inc., Edlong Dairy Technologies, First Choice Ingredients, Clofine Dairy & Food Products, Inc., Commercial Creamery Company, Kerry Plc, Ingredion Inc., and Butter Buds Inc. will be observed as prominent cheese concentrate producers in the world. Majority of these players will be augmenting the production of powdered cheese concentrates in the future. Effectiveness in a range of food applications such as dairy seasonings and flavor enhancers will instrument the growing consumption of powdered cheese concentrates, which is expected to reflect more than 70% global market volume share by 2026-end.

