Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022-2030

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Industry Overview

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size is expected to reach USD 190.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period. Non-invasive aesthetic treatment offers benefits, such as less pain, instant results, and low cost over invasive treatment. Non-invasive aesthetic treatment does not serve permanent results; however, it temporarily enhances facial appearance and aids in delaying the signs of aging. According to a report published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), between 2017 and 2018, there was an 11.7% increase in the popularity of nonsurgical procedures and a decrease of 0.6% in surgical procedures. This highlights the high growth prospects that lie ahead for the market in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the market. The cosmetics industry relies on close physical contact with their clients, leaving it negatively affected. Practitioners have also raised concerns over the downturn in patient interest owing to a sharp cut in income. The market is expected to witness a phase of short-term negative growth. However, growing initiatives from several manufacturers to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic have supported the growth in 2021. Inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, regional expansion of major players, acquisitions, and mergers, are a few of the initiatives adopted by the key companies that have led to improved revenues between 2020 and 2021. Non-invasive aesthetic treatment includes procedures, such as skin rejuvenation and injectables.

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market on the basis of procedure, end use, and region:

Based on the Procedure Insights, the market is segmented into Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation and Others.

The injectable segment led the market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 62%. The segment is estimated to retain the leading position growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

segment led the market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 62%. The segment is estimated to retain the leading position growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The skin rejuvenation procedure segment is expected to record the second-fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be credited to the high demand for skin rejuvenation treatment on account of its efficiency in restoring the patient’s youthful appearance through skin alterations. This procedure can do more than avoid skin aging and stop premature aging.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital/Surgery Center, MedSpa, Traditional Spa and HCP-owned Clinic.

The medspa end-use segment accounted for the largest share of more than 33% of the global revenue in 2021. The segment is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR maintaining its dominant position over the forecast period.

The hospital/surgery center segment held the second-highest market share while the traditional spa segment is estimated to record the second-fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The global market is highly competitive due to the presence of several global companies. Key players are focusing on growth strategies, such as enhancements in the existing technologies, geographical expansions, product launches, and product approvals, to gain higher market shares.

Some prominent players in the global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment market include

Hologic, Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Alma Lasers

Syneron Candela

Johnson & Johnson

MerzPharma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Cutera Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

