Which region held the highest share in the Protein Supplements market?

Protein Supplements Industry Overview

The global protein supplements market size is expected to reach USD 42.81 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. The growing number of fitness centers on account of rising millennials’ interest in health and wellness is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The protein supplement manufacturing companies are primarily concentrated in Europe and North America owing to the abundant availability of raw materials. A higher rate of obesity in these regions is leading the consumers to opt for a healthy lifestyle and eating habits, which is expected to increase the demand for protein supplements over the forecast period.

Protein Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein supplements market on the basis of source, product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Animal-based and Plant-based.

Animal-based protein supplements led the market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of over 65.0%. The segment comprises meat and dairy proteins, including whey, casein, egg, chicken, and beef. Animal-based proteins are traditionally considered complete proteins as they contain all the essential amino acids .

. Plant-based protein supplements are expected to witness significant demand over the forecast period owing to their increasing popularity among different types of consumers such as vegans, vegetarians, and individuals who are allergic to dairy and egg proteins.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready to Drink and Others.

Protein powder dominated the market with a revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021.

Ready-to-drink is expected to be the fastest-growing product with a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. RTD supplements are protein drinks that have a precise formulation for direct consumption.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Sports Nutrition and Functional Food

Sports nutrition emerged as the largest application in 2021 with a revenue share of over 65.0%. The availability of sports nutrition products in supermarkets and convenience stores is expected to spur their demand given the exposure to a wider customer base including lifestyle and recreational users.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Direct to Customers (DTC) and Others.

Online stores led the market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of over 30.0%.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets channel is projected to register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a wide range of products at lower prices. An increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing and developed economies owing to increased popularity is expected to benefit product sales.

Protein Supplements Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The industry is highly fragmented and is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in the coming years owing to the rising demand for supplements among sports enthusiasts. The manufacturers in the market are constantly experimenting with new sources ranging from marine collagen to sacha inchi. Furthermore, manufacturers are incorporating egg white proteins in nutrition bars to provide enhanced snacking options.

Some prominent players in the global Protein Supplements market include

Glanbia PLC

MusclePharm

Abbott

CytoSport, Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

QuestNutrition

THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY

AMCO Proteins

NOW Foods

Transparent Labs

WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC

Dymatize Enterprises LLC

com

RSP Nutrition

BPI Sports LLC

International Dehydrated Foods, Inc.

BRF

Rousselot

GELITA AG

Hoogwegt

