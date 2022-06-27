Medical Device Outsourcing Market Size Expected to Touch USD 292.93 Billion by 2030 | Grand View Research

San Francisco, California , USA, June 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Device Outsourcing Industry Overview

The global medical device outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 292.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for advanced medical products and a growing trend of offshoring are fueling the growth of this market. Various initiatives by public organizations promoting testing for COVID-19 are also enhancing market growth. Regulatory bodies are emphasizing the quality of the healthcare devices provided to the public that is becoming burdensome to handle. To meet the regulatory scenario, various services like regulatory consulting are being utilized by the industry players.

For example, the European Medical Device Regulation undertake special spontaneous inspection of outsourced products to test the quality as well as conformity with standards. Contract manufacturers, especially in developed countries like the U.S., EU nations, and Japan, comply with the international standards for a quality management system, which makes them a preferred option as compared with contract manufacturers in India and China. However, regulatory changes anticipated in developing countries ensure compliance by contract manufacturers. The demand for regulatory compliance is expected to boost the growth of consulting services, such as remediation, compliance, and QMS, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device outsourcing market based on service, application, and region:

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Quality Assurance, Regulatory Affairs Services, Product Design and Development Services, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Implementation Services, Product Upgrade Services, Product Maintenance Services and Contract Manufacturing.

The contract manufacturing segment led the market and accounted for more than 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. It is also projected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period.

segment led the market and accounted for more than 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. It is also projected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. The quality assurance services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The maintenance of an effective quality management system is an integral part of the production of every medical device.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cardiology, Diagnostic Imaging, Orthopedic, IVD, Ophthalmic, General & Plastic Surgery, Drug Delivery, Dental, Endoscopy, Diabetes Care and Others.

The cardiology segment accounted for the maximum share of 20.65% in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The high prevalence of CVDs globally is increasing the demand for cardiovascular devices .

. General and plastic surgery devices outsourcing is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The availability of competent outsourcing firms, which comply with the regulatory requirements, and rising demand for cosmetic surgeries are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment.

Medical Device Outsourcing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Many new companies are anticipated to venture into this space due to the increasing demand for medical devices around the globe. This is projected to boost the competition level in the global arena. In addition, collaborations among existing players and niche service offerings to boost quality are likely to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

