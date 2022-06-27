Consumer Inclination towards Fishing as Leisure Activity Calls for Adoption of Pontoon Boat

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-27 — /EPR Network/ —

This is enabling the key player to remain competitive in the market by focusing on offering a tailor-made solution to their customers. In addition, pontoon boat is suitable for freshwater fishing as well as saltwater fishing under certain conditions which makes it a preferred for fishing aficionados as they can be integrated with swiveling fishing seats, rod holders, and livewells among others. This is anticipated to raise the sales of pontoon boat during the forecast period.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Pontoon Boat Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Pontoon Boat Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Pontoon Boat Market and its classification.

Pontoon Boat Market: Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global pontoon boat market is being studied under tube type, size, application & region.

Based on the tube type, the Pontoon boat market can be segmented as:

Two-Tube Pontoon

Three-Tube Pontoon

Based on the size, the Pontoon Boat market can be segmented as:

Less than 20 Feet

20-24 Feet

Above 24 Feet

Based on the application, the Pontoon boat market can be segmented as:

Recreational

Fishing

Sports

Others

Based on the region, the Pontoon Boat market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Pontoon Boat Market Competitive Landscape

The pontoon boat market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. Some of the prominent players in the Brunswick Corporation, Polaris Industries, White River Marine Group, Sun Tracker, , Tahoe, Smoker Craft, Silver Wave, , Avalon Pontoon Boats, Larson Escape, Crest Marine LLC, Manitou Pontoon Boats and JC TriToon Marine, among others.

Leading pontoon boat manufacturers are continuously involved in new product developments or advancements in their existing product portfolio to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in 2020, Sun Tracker introduced its new pontoon recreational boat “Party Barge 20 DLX”. The newly launched boat has seating capacity up to 10 crew and is also equipped with Bluetooth stereo.

Pre Book This Report:

