Drum Dumper Market Is Anticipated To Grow With Single Digit CAGR During The Forecast Period 2022 – 2032

Drum dumper is an equipment that is used to discharge bulk solid materials from drums. Drum damper is a cost-effective drum handling equipment, it uses hydraulic cylinder or electric motors to raise the drum until material discharges either on the chute or in the receiving vessel. The drum dumper consists of several components such as drum lifter and tilter, forklift drum rotor, and lift equipment. Drum dumpers are mainly used in the food processing and oil & gas industry.

Drum Dumper Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global drum dumper market is being studied under type, power source, end use industries & Region.

By type of drum dumper, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Stationary Drum Dumper

Portable Drum Dumper

By power source of drum dumper, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electric

Manual

By end use industries, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Food Processing Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

By Regions, global drum dumper market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Drum Dumper Market Competitive Landscape

The global drum dumper market is moderately consolidated in nature with few leading players accumulating maximus share of the market. However, local players have also contributed significantly in the global drum dumper market.

Some of the prominent players in the global drum dumpers market are METO Systems, Valley Craft Industries, Vestil Manufacturing Corp., Beacon Industries, Flexicon Corporation, Wuxi Tongyang Machinery, National Bulk Equipment, Inc., Liftomatic Material Handling, Inc., Drum Runner, Ruger Industries (David Round Company), KIJEKA Engineers, Air Process Systems & Conveyors Co., Inc., Easy Lift Equipment, and K.Y Industries.

