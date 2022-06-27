Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Structure And Its Segmentation For Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Over the past few years, average working hours per employee in the industrial and corporate sectors have been rising as a result of skilled dedication to achieving targeted goals. Sit-stand desks are gaining popularity in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, France and the U.K., which is increasing the demand for anti-fatigue mats.

The number of commercial settings is increasing owing to changing geographies of start-ups. Demand for anti-fatigue mats from the commercial sector is witnessing an upsurge due to increased adoption of standing desks in these settings. Therefore, increasing number of commercial setups across the world is likely to have a positive impact on the anti-fatigue mats market over the coming years.

The global anti-fatigue mats market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 190 thousand (Th) in 2030, with its growth rate pegged at over 4% during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Anti-fatigue Mats Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the anti-fatigue mats market on the basis of material, surface compatibility, length, design, end user, and sales channel, across seven regions.

Material Foam Rubber Gel

Surface Compatibility Wet Dry Oily

Length Less than 5 Feet 5 Feet – 12 Feet 13 Feet – 60 Feet > 60 Feet

Design Standard Drainage Interlocking Others

End User Industrial Commercial Residential

Sales Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Study

East Asia dominated the global anti-fatigue mats market covering a market share of over 35% in 2019.

Anti-fatigue mats for commercial and residential settings are gaining traction, due to which, demand for dry surface compatible anti-fatigue mats is likely to create a value pool of over US$ 73 thousand.

Anti-fatigue mats of length more than 60 feet are estimated to account for a majority of the market share by the end of 2020, and over 36% by 2030.

Anti-fatigue mats with standard designs currently hold a dominant share in the global anti-fatigue mats market, but these are likely to lose some share to drainage designed anti-fatigue mats.

The anti-fatigue mats market is currently facing several setbacks owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The services market is faced with potentially the worst existential crisis. The pandemic has forced the shutdown of production plants across regions, which has severely impacted the supply and demand for anti-fatigue mats in the first and second quarter of 2020.

Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Drivers

Time spent sitting is considered to have negative health outcomes. To avoid this, many companies are using active workstations and are adopting the usage of standing desks that provide a seamless transition from a sitting to a standing desk. To provide comfortable workstations and reduce fatigue among workers, official settings and various other commercial places are deploying anti-fatigue mats in their premises. Usage of anti-fatigue mats in combination with sit-stand desks provides a considerable amount of relief to employees who are using these desks for long durations.

Regional Analysis of Anti-Fatigue Mats Market

East Asia holds a major anti-fatigue mats market share, and is likely to maintain its position in the future as well. Rapid industrialization and the development of office spaces are key factors driving this regional market growth. The anti-fatigue mats markets in North America and Europe are likely to experience high growth in the future, due to increasing demand from commercial as well as residential buyers.

MEA is also likely to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about the health problems caused due to prolonged standing at one place on a rough and hard surface. However, Oceania accounts for the smallest share in the global anti-fatigue mats market, and is likely to continue to remain the least attractive market for the consumption of anti-fatigue mats.

The Anti-Fatigue Mats market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Anti-Fatigue Mats market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

