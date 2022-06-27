Global Rotary Dryers Market To Record Significant Growth In Revenue During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global rotary dryer market is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by 2031. Continuous rotary dryers witness high demand accounting for around 70% market share, as they see use in diverse application across multitude end uses. Continuous rotary dryers offer ease in automation and require less floor area, resulting in significantly reduced operational cost. Further, single shell rotary dryers hold nearly 2/3 market share as far as drum design is concerned, thereby augmenting overall market expansion.

The global market is fragmented in nature owing to multiple regional manufacturers across East Asia, South Asia, and Europe. Increasing penetration of regional players may hinder the equilibrium of market over the coming years. However, growing end-use industries are likely to uphold the demand trajectory rotary dryers over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market in East Asia is set to expand at a CAGR of 5% and grow 1.6X over the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to gain around 150 BPS while Latin America is poised to lose 85 BPS by 2031.

By application, the chemicals segment is estimated to gain around 110 BPS, while aggregates are anticipated to lose 80 BPS by 2031 over 2021.

Electricity heating source is poised to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 380 Mn by 2031, thereby creating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 160 Mn.

Demand for direct heated rotary drum dryers is poised to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and top a market value of US$ 1.45 Bn by 2031.

50-100 tons/hr dryers are estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 49 Mn by 2031.

15-30 m drum length dryers witness the highest demand and are set to see an increase at a CAGR of 5% over the decade.

Single shell dryers are estimated to account around 63% market share and expected to see demand increase at a CAGR of 5% over the assessment period.

Market Segments Covered in Rotary Dryer Industry Research

By Dryer Type Batch Rotary Dryers Continuous Rotary Dryers

By Drum Design Single-shell Rotary Dryers Multi-shell Rotary Dryers Double-shell Rotary Dryers Triple-shell Rotary Dryers

By Drum Diameter Up to 1.5 M Rotary Dryers 1.5-3 M Rotary Dryers 3-6 M Rotary Dryers Above 6 M Rotary Dryers

By Drum Length Up to 15 m Rotary Dryers 15-30 m Rotary Dryers 30-50 m Rotary Dryers Above 50 m Rotary Dryers

By Capacity Up to 10 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 10-50 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 50-100 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 100-250 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 250-500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers Above 500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

By Drive Type Chain & Sprocket Drive Gear & Pinion Drive Friction Drive Direct Drive

By Heating Type Direct Heated Counter Current (Counter Flow) Co-Current Flow (Parallel Flow) Indirect Heat

By Heating Source Fuel Oil Natural Gas/Propane Waste Heat Biogas Electricity

By Application Aggregates Agricultural By-products Animal Feeds Biomass Chemicals Fertilizers Minerals & Ores Plastic and Polymers Salts & Sugars Waste & Sewage Sludge Others

By Material Steel Rotary Dryers Carbon Steel Stainless Steel Abrasion Resistant (AR) Steel Specialist Alloy Rotary Dryers



Competitive Rotary Dryer Landscape

According market research and analysis, ANDRITZ AG, Anivi Ingenieria SA, Applied Chemical Technology (ACT), Baker-Rullman Manufacturing, Boardman LLC, Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., Comessa, Drytech International, Economy Industrial, FEECO International, Inc., FLSmidth Inc, GEA Group, General Kinematics, Hazemag, Heyl Patterson Thermal Processing, KURIMOTO, LTD, Louisville Dryer Company, Metso Corporation, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., Schenck Process Holding GmbH, SWISS COMBI, The Onix Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, and Westpro Machinery are leading players in the rotary dryer market.

According to the study, nature of the rotary dryers market remains highly consolidated, with leading players accounting for over 60% shares. Large-scale integrated production technologies, along with extensive production capacity and strong global distribution, are key strengths of leading players that have supported their supremacy in the rotary dryers market. Emerging players in the rotary dryers market are focusing on increasing their production capacity while expanding their regional occupancy, to remain competitive.

This Fact.MR study offers a long-term outlook of the rotary dryers market for the period, 2019 to 2027. The rotary dryers market is projected to record a volume CAGR of nearly 3.5% through 2027.

