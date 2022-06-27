Augmenting Demand For Detergent Polymers Market To Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The detergent polymers market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period of 2020–2030. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining growth of the detergent polymers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply of detergent polymers. The report primarily conveys a summary of the market, considering the present and upcoming global detergent industry developments to reveal striking sides relating to the adoption of detergent polymers across prominent regional markets.

A detailed assessment of the market supply chain, business execution, and value chain across the regional markets has been provided in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the detergent polymers market enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Takeaways of the Detergent Polymers Market Study:

Synthetic detergent polymers continues to account for three fourth of the global demand. However, it is poised to lose its market share by 4% through 2030 owing to increasing demand for bio based products.

Polycarboxylate is expected to remain highly preferred chemical among detergent polymer manufacturers and create absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 122 Mn by the end of 2030.

Application in liquid detergents and detergent pods and tablets is set to experience high growth rate over washing powders, creating collective $ opportunity worth US$ 100 Mn by 2030-end.

Use in laundry care is poised to significantly drive the global consumption of detergent polymers, accounting for over half of the total revenue.

Europe continues to maintain its dominance in the global detergent polymers market. However, East Asia is projected to surpass Europe’s market by 2025.

“Momentum towards liquid detergents and pods/tablets coupled with increasing demand for detergent polymers from these applications are projected to augment the market growth during the forecast period,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Detergent Polymers Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the detergent polymers market on the basis of source, chemical, function, application, end use, and region.

Source

Synthetic

Natural & Bio-based

Chemical

Polycarboxylates

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Polyester

Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP

Others

Function

Antiredeposition Agent

Dispersing Agent

Soil Release Agent

Dye Transfer Inhibitor

Application

Washing Powders

Liquid Detergents

Detergent Pods and Tablets

End Use

Laundry Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Automatic Dishwashing

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

About the Report

Fact.MR published an exclusive forecast report for the detergent polymers market for the period of 2020-2030. The foremost objective of this report on the detergent polymers market is to pitch spearhead insights on market scenario, demand generators and technological advancements in the detergent polymers market. Also, the study on the detergent polymers market addresses key dynamics, which are expected to diversify the sales and future prominence of the detergent polymers market.

The detergent polymers market report begins with an executive overview in which product definition has been provided. The report further proceeds with taxonomy of detergent polymers market elaborating on the key segments. Also, the report outlines visionary insights on dynamics of the detergent polymers market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends, and pricing analysis along with the key buying factors for detergent polymers.

Supply chain analysis and pricing analysis of the detergent polymers market along with the difference between detergent polymers used as per applications have also been included in the report to help the readers clearly understand the product framework map in the detergent polymers market.

