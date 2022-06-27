Increasing Demand For Honey Market To Substantially Surge Revenues Through 2031 : Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s report predicts the global honey market to register a positive CAGR of 5.3% by accumulating a market value of US$ 15.2 Bn in the forecast period 2021-2031. Manufacturers of honey are focusing on providing honey in flavored and unadulterated formats. Over the last five years, between 2016 and 2020, the global Organic Honey Market exceeded a market value of US$ 9 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 4% across the historical period. Consumption of honey especially increased amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as individuals sought to consume those foods which helped enhance immunity and offer protection from microbe-based infections.

Manufacturers of honey are focusing on importing honey and providing it on a larger geographical scale. The demand from end industries such as bakeries and beverages has propelled over time. This, in turn, has positively impacted the sales of honey.

Wide Range of Industrial Applications Creating Lucrative Opportunities

The rate of consumption of honey is increasing across the globe, due to its versatile uses and benefits, which certainly creates a prominent impact on the food and beverage industry in the world. The interesting combination of physical appearance and properties such as flavor and color of honey is attracting various food industries like bakery, confectionery, breakfast and cereals, sauces, frozen foods, ice creams, marmalades, beverages, chocolates, snack bars and nutritional food products. Today brewing industries are using honey for wide applications such as flavoring agent as well as natural sweeteners in the beer brewing which is increasing traction for the varietal, mono-floral honey.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global honey market expected to surge 1.6x by 2031 compared to 2021

By sales channel, food & beverage to emerge dominant, capturing 70% of global demand

Sales of organic honey to surge, yielding US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end

U.S to be a lucrative market, expanding at a CAGR of 6% through 2031

Europe to be the largest market, capturing 1/3rd of global market revenue

3 out of 10 honey sales to happen across Asia, with China topping other countries

Middle East & Africa to account for 20% of global honey sales from 2021-2031

“Increasing consumption due to its medicinal properties and various flavours of honey are increasing the demand for honey and honey based products, providing immense expansion opportunities for key manufacturers,” opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered

Nature Organic Honey Conventional Honey

Product Clear Honey Varietal Honey Manuka Honey Sourwood Honey Buckwheat Honey Rosemary Honey Dandelion Honey Eucalyptus Honey Other Honey

Packaging Honey in Glass Jars Honey in Plastic Containers Honey in Bulk Packaging

Sales Channel Honey Sales via Business to Business Channels Honey Sales via Food & Beverage Channels Honey Sales via Cosmetics & Personal Care Channels Honey Sales via Pharmaceutical Channels Honey Sales via Business to Consumer Channels Honey Sales via Modern Trade Channels Honey Sales via Convenience Stores Honey Sales via Online Retailers Honey Sales via Other Channels



Competitive Landscape

Key players manufacturing honey are Valeo Foods Group, Uren Food Group, Miller Honey Company, Beechworth Honey Pvt Ltd, QQR Paynes Bee Farm, Beyond the Hive, Oha Honey LP, Barkman Honey LLC, Dabur India Ltd, Streamland Biological Technology Ltd, Bee Maid Honey and Capilano Honey among others.

Beechworth Honey Pty Ltd company develops and offers numerous honey products such as Bee warm almond honey, bee fruity scented ash honey, bee fruity blackberry honey, honey chocolate and hazelnut, honey for cheese, and honey ginger soda among others.

In January 2021, Valeo Foods Group acquired Schluckwerder Holding GmbH, the leading specialist producer of confectionary products, taking its revenue total up to € 1.2 million. Furthermore, this will enable the company to deploy more honey-based confectionary products.

Crucial insights in the Honey Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Honey Market Basic overview of the Honey Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Honey Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Honey Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Honey Market stakeholders.

