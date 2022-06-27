Global Dry Shampoo Market To Record Robust Growth Rate In Next 10 Years : Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR’s recent study, the global Anti-Dandruff Dry Shampoo is anticipated to exhibit nearly 5% CAGR over the forecast period, reaching US$ 6.5 Bn by 2031. Though dry shampoo is witnessing a significantly non-penetrated white space, it has become quite popular among the adult population over the last decade, owing to its unique selling point of largely water-free cleansing.

Historically, the market witnessed a growth rate of 4%, closing in at a value of nearly US$ 4 Bn from 2016 to 2020. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, dry shampoo sales experienced a significant increase, in spite of contractions in the demand-supply equation in the first half of FY 2020. Rising inclination towards naturally-sourced and water free products largely sustained market demand.

Fact.MR in its elaborate report on the market notes that prominent companies are using environment-friendly raw materials to manufacture dry shampoos and target customers in the mid-price segment. Competing with established products in the hair care industry, dry shampoo is largely preferred by consumers in water-stressed urban clusters.

Global Dry Shampoo Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global dry shampoo market has been provided below on the basis of form, function, demographic, distribution channel, and region.

Form Spray Form

Powder Form Function Anti-Dandruff

Color Protection

Hair Loss Prevention

Others Function Demographic Men

Women

Kids Distribution Channels Modern Trade

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Drug Store

Online

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By form, spray dry shampoo to account for over 60% revenue by 2031

Powdered dry shampoo sales to grow rapidly, clocking a CAGR surpassing 8%

By distribution channel, online platforms to expand at almost 8% CAGR through 2031

Dry shampoo products for women to account for nearly 3 out of 5 sales through 2031

Men’s dry shampoo products to experience a growth rate surpassing 8% from 2021 to 2031

U.S to capture 2/5th of global market demand for dry shampoo through 2031

Almost 50% of dry shampoo demand is likely to be generated from Europe

