Global Pulse Flour Market To Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects For Manufacturers: Fact.MR

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global pulse flour market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2021-2031), reaching US$ 25 Bn. Heightened demand for flour variants from the food industry across the globe will give traction to the pulse flour market, making it a hub of profitable growth during the forecast period.

Historical performance of the market reveals that the industry surged at a CAGR of 7%, surpassing US$ 10 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Sales further surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed to a spike in consumption of healthy and nutritious ready-to-eat processed foods throughout 2020. However, initial supply chain disruptions contracted sales, given the logistical difficulties encountered during the peak of the pandemic.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Chickpea Pulse Flour Lentil Pulse Flour Pea Pulse Flour Lignin Pulse Flour Bean Pulse Flour Other Pulse Flour

Application Pulse Flour for Bakery and Confectionery Pulse Flour for Extruded Products Pulse Flour for Beverages Pulse Flour for Animal Feed Pulse Flour for Dairy Products Pulse Flour for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Pulse Flour Sales via Food Chain Services Pulse Flour Sales via Modern Trade Pulse Flour Sales via Convenience Stores Pulse Flour Sales via Departmental Stores Pulse Flour Sales via Online Stores Pulse Flour Sales via Other Distribution Channels



Competitive Landscape

Competition in the global pulse flour market is expected to rise, with players focusing on gaining a competitive advantage and increasing their market foothold. Various players around the world are investing in new R&D projects, making joint ventures, and partnerships for being ahead in the competition among others.

In September 2021, Batory Foods, and BioHarvest Sciences Inc., signed an exclusive performance-based agreement to enter the US$ 16 billion USA nutraceuticals market and 2025 projected $8 Billion US Edible CBD Market. This agreement aims at bringing Biofarming technology and portfolio of products.

In August 2021, Avena Foods’ Purity Protocol gluten-free oat ingredients announced the launch of Glyphosate Residue Free which is certified by The Detox Project. Products or ingredients bearing a Glyphosate Residue Free Label contain less than 10 parts per billion of the herbicide.

