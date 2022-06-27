Digital Battlefield Market: North America Accounts for Approximately 39% of the Global Sales Value – Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Digital Battlefield. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Digital Battlefield Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Digital Battlefield market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Digital Battlefield

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Digital Battlefield, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Digital Battlefield Market.



Key Market Segments Covered

By Technology Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Big Data Analytics Robotic Process Automation Cloud Computing & Master Data Management Digital Twin Blockchain AR and VR 5G

By Application Warfare Platforms Cyber Security Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Situational Awareness Command & Control Communication Health Monitoring Simulation & Training Combat Simulation and Training Command and Control Training Design and Manufacturing Predictive Maintenance Threat Monitoring Real-Time Fleet Management Electronic Warfare

By Platform LandDigital Battlefields Military Fighting Vehicles Unmanned Ground Vehicles Weapon Systems Headquarter and Command Centers Dismounted Soldier Systems NavalDigital Battlefields Naval Ships Submarines Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Airborne Digital Battlefields Combat Aircraft Helicopter Special Mission Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicles SpaceDigital Battlefields CubeSat Satellites

By Installation New Procurement Digital Battlefields Upgrades in Digital Battlefields

By Solution Hardware Communication Devices Wearable Devices Smart Clothing Exoskeleton Smart Helmets Imaging Devices Display Devices Tracking Devices Computer Hardware Devices Data Distribution Units Night Vision Devices RFID Others Software Command & Control Software Military Situational Awareness Security Management Inventory Management Fleet Management Weapon Integration Others Services Deployment & Integration Upgrade & Maintenance Software Support Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Digital Battlefield Market- Scope Of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the digital battlefield market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of digital battlefields.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the digital battlefield market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of digital battlefields across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of digital battlefield during the forecast period.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels for digital battlefields are available in terms of “US$ Mn”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report.

Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a solution provider can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global digital battlefield market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include Porter’s five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis (political, economic, social, technology, legal and environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the digital battlefield market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for digital battlefields has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of digital battlefields, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the manufacturing of digital battlefields has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, North America accounted for around39% revenue share of the global market.

The market in East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is estimated to grow over 6-foldby 2031.

In 2020, the hardware segment accounted for over 46% of global market revenue.

Among the technologies, artificial intelligence is expected to hold nearly 16% market share in 2021.

Airborne digital battlefieldplatformscontributed nearly half of digital battlefield revenue.

The market is moderately concentrated, where companies such as BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Thales Group account fora majorityof the market share.

“Ease of integration of digital battlefields into existing military and defence frameworks is expected to be pivotal for winning orders and contracts,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

