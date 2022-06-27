Rising Preference for Contactless Payment Options Spurring Uptake of Wearable Payment Devices – Fact.MR Survey

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure uninterrupted operations while teams continue to work from home. Focusing on rapid automation, the use of real-time operations within various end-use industries such as automotive, food and beverage, and others will provide a stimulus for growth.

The report offers useful and valuable insights into the wearable payment device market. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and market forecast. The report also includes information on sales and demand of the Wearable Payment Devices market across various industries and regions.

According to a recent Fact.MR analysis, the worldwide wearable payment devices market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 171 Bn by 2032, increasing at a stellar CAGR of around 29% from 2022 to 2032. With the introduction of Host Card Emulation (HCE) and cashless payment methods, several financial institutions and banks have started utilizing the features of these electronic payment devices in order to expand their current customer base.

From 2017 to 2021, demand for wearable payment devices increased at a CAGR of 27%. Demand further increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic, given the extensive reliance on contactless payments as a measure to prevent further spread of the infection.

The global wearable payment devices market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 29% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, with an expected market value of US$ 171.38 Bn by the end of the said timeframe.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By device type, fitness trackers to enjoy a revenue share worth 44% through 2032

Barcode-based wearable payment devices to account for 3 out of 10 sales

Over 28% of wearable payment devices revenue to be yielded by the retail sector

U.S to be an opportunistic market for wearable payment devices, capturing a 31% revenue share

China to be the fastest growing market for wearable payment device sales, growing at a CAGR of 30%

“Globally, increasing cyber-attacks during online and mobile purchases have encouraged the use of contactless payment via wearable payment devices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of the companies discussed in the report have focused on product development and partnerships. Some of the key development are:

In 2021, Mastercard partnered with Bank of Baroda Financial Solution (BFSL) to provide an easy and frictionless payment solutions for cardholders by launching ConQR, a Mastercard QR on Card Solution. This technology uses patented technology that allows SMEs to accept cashless payments.

In 2021, Samsung Electronics introduced the 3GPP-compliant nationwide public safety LTE (PS-LTE) network in Korea, patterning with leading mobile operators. This network includes Samsung’s Mission-Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) with multimedia broadcast capabilities, while offering fast and reliable connectivity to over 330 public safety organizations and agencies, including police, firefighters, emergency medical services, and the military.

Key Segments Covered in Wearable Payment Devices Industry Report

By Device Type Fitness Trackers Payment Wristbands Smart Watches

By Technology Barcodes Contactless Point of Sale Terminals Near Field Communication (NFC Wearable Payment Devices) Quick Response (QR) Codes Radio Frequency Identification (RFID Wearable Payment Devices)

By Application Wearable Payment Devices for Festivals & Life Events Fitness Wearable Payment Devices Healthcare Wearable Payment Devices Retail Wearable Payment Devices Wearable Payment Devices for Transportation Others



