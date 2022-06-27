Asia Pacific is Projected to Experience High Demand for Nutricosmetics Products – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Herbal Nutricosmetics Products market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Herbal Nutricosmetics Products

The global nutricosmetics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period, with the skin care sector providing the most push to market expansion and growth.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Type Supplements Nutricosmetics Tablets Nutricosmetics Capsules Nutricosmetics Powder Liquid Nutricosmetics Gummies Nutricosmetics Products Beauty Beverages/Drinks

By Primary Function Skin Care Nutricosmetics Sun Care Nutricosmetics Anti-ageing Nutricosmetics Radiance and Glow Nutricosmetics Anti-acne/Pimple Nutricosmetics Hair and Nail Care Nutricosmetics Weight Management Nutricosmetics Multifunctional Nutricosmetics

By Distribution Channel Nutricosmetics through Modern Trade Nutricosmetics through Health and Beauty Stores Nutricosmetics through Speciality Stores Nutricosmetics through Pharmacy Stores Nutricosmetics through e-Commerce

By Region North America Latin America Europe The Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific



What is the Strategy of Companies to Accelerate Demand for Nutricosmetics?

Companies are mainly focused on organic growth strategies such as launching of new products and innovation in the development of nutricosmetics.

For instance, Herbalife Nutrition, in October 2020, expanded its market by launching a range of collagen powders under the skin supplement portfolio in Malaysia.

Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition, in 2020, launched its product named “Indigo marine collagen powder” for revitalizing the skin.

The above stated organic growth strategies are helping companies grow their market for nutricosmetics products. Similarly, recent developments related to companies have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The skin care sector is anticipated to be a major driver of the nutricosmetics industry.

Among the primary functions, weight management has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles.

The North American region is set to dominate sales revenue in 2021 and ahead.

Nutricosmetics sales in Asia Pacific are expected to rise significantly through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for nutricosmetics was hit in 2020, which saw a decline. But with increasing awareness of their health benefits, it is expected to gain traction again.

