Asia Pacific is Projected to Experience High Demand for Nutricosmetics Products – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Herbal Nutricosmetics Products market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Herbal Nutricosmetics Products
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Herbal Nutricosmetics Products. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Herbal Nutricosmetics Products Market across various industries and regions.
The global nutricosmetics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period, with the skin care sector providing the most push to market expansion and growth.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Herbal Nutricosmetics Products, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Herbal Nutricosmetics Products Market. The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume and value (US$ Mn).
Market estimates at global and regional levels for nutricosmetics are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report.
Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global nutricosmetics market.
Key Market Segments Covered
- Supplements
- Nutricosmetics Tablets
- Nutricosmetics Capsules
- Nutricosmetics Powder
- Liquid Nutricosmetics
- Gummies Nutricosmetics Products
- Beauty Beverages/Drinks
- By Primary Function
- Skin Care Nutricosmetics
- Sun Care Nutricosmetics
- Anti-ageing Nutricosmetics
- Radiance and Glow Nutricosmetics
- Anti-acne/Pimple Nutricosmetics
- Hair and Nail Care Nutricosmetics
- Weight Management Nutricosmetics
- Multifunctional Nutricosmetics
- By Distribution Channel
- Nutricosmetics through Modern Trade
- Nutricosmetics through Health and Beauty Stores
- Nutricosmetics through Speciality Stores
- Nutricosmetics through Pharmacy Stores
- Nutricosmetics through e-Commerce
- By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- The Middle East and Africa
- Asia Pacific
What is the Strategy of Companies to Accelerate Demand for Nutricosmetics?
Companies are mainly focused on organic growth strategies such as launching of new products and innovation in the development of nutricosmetics.
- For instance, Herbalife Nutrition, in October 2020, expanded its market by launching a range of collagen powders under the skin supplement portfolio in Malaysia.
- Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition, in 2020, launched its product named “Indigo marine collagen powder” for revitalizing the skin.
The above stated organic growth strategies are helping companies grow their market for nutricosmetics products. Similarly, recent developments related to companies have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The skin care sector is anticipated to be a major driver of the nutricosmetics industry.
- Among the primary functions, weight management has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles.
- The North American region is set to dominate sales revenue in 2021 and ahead.
- Nutricosmetics sales in Asia Pacific are expected to rise significantly through 2031.
- Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for nutricosmetics was hit in 2020, which saw a decline. But with increasing awareness of their health benefits, it is expected to gain traction again.
