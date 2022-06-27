Rapid Unit Sales Of Feed Micronutrients Market To Account For Incremental Revenues In Global Market : Fact.MR

The global feed micronutrients market is projected to grow at a positive CAGR of over 6% and is estimated to reach a value pool of over US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). In the last few years, the global market for feed micronutrients has undergone a transition in terms of quality and demand. Feed Micronutrients are considered an important feed additive for livestock, and are commonly used to increase feed quality in order to enhance cattle yield and overall health.

Increasing use of vitamins and trace minerals to activate important enzymes and hormones critical to the metabolic processes of livestock is stimulating growth of the feed micronutrients industry. Favorable government regulations and standards, particularly by CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency), REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to prevent micronutrient malnutrition and reduce the use of synthetic additives, will proliferate sales in global feed micronutrients market in the foreseeable future.

Key Takeaways of Feed Micronutrients Market Study

The snowballing trend for clean label products demanding strict approval by regulatory bodies is further enhancing the product portfolio for feed micronutrients

During the forecast period, the vitamins segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5%. The requirement of vitamins to boost metabolism rate, immunity, and reproductive health is stoking sales of feed micronutrients

The poultry segment accounted for over 40% share within the global feed micronutrients industry. The rapid expansion of manufacturing facilities for poultry products would increase the product portfolio particularly in European countries such as Germany, the UK, France and Russia

APAC accounted for over 30% of the total share of the feed micronutrients industry. Upsurge in the consumption of meat and meat related products in developing economies like Indonesia, India, China and Japan are bolstering growth. Moreover, rapid growth in the animal feed industry is also creating a positive business outlook in APAC.

“The growing bioavailability of micronutrients is paving the way for feed micronutrients market to experience prominent gains and create lucrative roadmaps during the forecast period” says the Fact.MR analyst

Global Feed Micronutrients Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global feed micronutrients market is segmented on the basis of product type, livestock and region.

Product Type Minerals

Vitamins

Carotenoids

Others (Fatty Acids, Essential Nutrients) Livestock Poultry

Aquaculture

Swine

Equine

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

This taxonomy and the detailed ToC prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

Mergers& Acquisitions to be Intuitive Tools for Competitive Advantages

The global feed micronutrients market is moderately consolidated with few multinational conglomerates such as Tanke Biosciences Corporation, Vamso Biotec Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland and Pancosma SA occupying the largest shares. Emerging players on the market for feed micronutrients face various constraints, such as increased regulations, higher production costs and low consumer awareness.

In September, 2018, Micronutrients USA and Kemin Industries partnered to introduce “IntelliBond VITAL”, the world’s first nutrition package to support the well-being and performance of dairy and beef cattle, containing six essential trace minerals.

Key players involved in the feed micronutrients market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base. Mergers & acquisitions along with diversification of product portfolios are key business strategies implemented by participants in the feed micronutrients industry.

