Global Plant Protein Ingredient Market To Record Considerable Opportunity Assessment Through Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Plant Protein Ingredient Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of plant protein ingredient market on the basis of product type, form, application and region.

Product Type

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Rice Protein

Potato Protein

Others

Form

Isolate

Concentrate

Other Forms

Application

Sports Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionary

Fortified Food & Beverages

Other Applications

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable Plant Protein Ingredient Market insights to our clients.

SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Takeaways of Global Plant Protein Ingredient Market

The surge in demand for concentrate type of plant protein ingredients accounts for more than 60% market share and is expected to indicate a rising growth curve in plant protein ingredient market during period of forecast 2019 – 2027.

Wheat plant protein ingredient type is a major contributor to global plant protein ingredient market and is projected to grow 1.4X over period of forecast 2019 – 2027.

North America and East Asia plant protein ingredient market together hold more than 3/5th market share. East Asia will grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

South Asia and Oceania plant protein ingredient market to hold more than 10% market share in terms of volume and are likely to gain 178 BPS over forecast period 2019 – 2027.

United States spending on plant protein ingredients is 1.7X as compared to Europe’s per capita spending on plant protein ingredient which is around US$ 6. Moreover, per capita spending by these regions is projected to grow by more than 20% in next three years

Pea protein and soy protein are gaining traction as compared to other plant protein ingredients across the globe owing to increased applications in nutrition.

Crucial insights in Plant Protein Ingredient market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Plant Protein Ingredient market.

Basic overview of the Plant Protein Ingredient, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Plant Protein Ingredient across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Plant Protein Ingredient Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Plant Protein Ingredient Market development during the forecast period.

The Market insights of Plant Protein Ingredient will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Plant Protein Ingredient Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Plant Protein Ingredient market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Plant Protein Ingredient market .

Tier 1 Players to Hold Nearly 1/3rd of Overall Plant Protein Ingredient Market in Terms of Value

Plant protein ingredient market is partially consolidated in nature. However, tier 1 market leaders hold more than 2/3rd of market share. The regional and domestic players in plant protein ingredient market will cater to the domestic market demand whereas, market leaders such as Cargill Inc., A & B Ingredients, Axiom Foods Inc., and Prinova USA collectively hold more than 1/3rd share of global plant protein ingredient market.

Cargill Inc. is increasing its production capacity in North America by investing US$ 100 Mn in their North America’s pea protein production industry. Cargill Inc. is looking for new opportunities in pea protein ingredients market. Cargill Inc. has invested US$ 75 Mn in PURIS which is a strategic partner of the company in order to double the production capacity of pea protein ingredient.

