Revenue From Sales Of Infant Nutritional Premix Market To Surge Exponentially During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

According to latest study by Fact.MR, infant nutritional premix demand is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The rapid influx of working mothers in urban areas has led to heightened demand for convenient and nutritional baby food.

Awareness towards potential health benefits of infant food have encouraged consumers to see these products as a suitable substitute for breastfeeding. The global market is projected to surpass a value of US$ 370 Mn by the end of 2031, expanding nearly 2x.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Glanbia Plc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. AG

BASF SE

Lycored Limited

Watson Inc.

Fenchem Biotek Limited

Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

Jubilant Life Sciences

Farbest Brands

Prinova Group LLC

Barentz International B.V

Vitablend Nederland B.V

ADM

Vaneeghan International B.V

The Global Infant Nutritional Premix market research report displays the market size, share, status, production, cost analysis, and market value with the forecast period 2021-2031. Besides, upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, consumption volume, and the market share by segments and sub-segments have also been mentioned. It provides a refined view of the classifications, applications, segmentations, specifications and many more for Infant Nutritional Premix market. Regulatory scenarios that affect the various decisions in the Infant Nutritional Premix market are given a keen observation and have been explained.

Key Segments Covered

Form Powder Liquid

Ingredient Vitamins Minerals Nucleotides Amino Acids Others

Function Bone Health Immunity Digestion Vision Health Brain Health & Memory Others



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global infant nutritional premixes market to add 1.8x value by 2031 compared to 2021

By form, powdered infant nutritional premixes to grow at nearly 6% CAGR until 2031

Vitamin based infant nutritional premixes to account for over 32% market share

Infant nutritional premixes for bone growth expected to surge 1.8x across the forecast period

Nucleotide infused premixes to surge at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2031 to 2031

U.S to be an opportunistic market, yielding over 36% market revenue

China to exhibit a robust 10% value CAGR through 2031

Key Points Covered in Infant Nutritional Premixes Industry Survey

Market Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints shaping market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Infant Nutritional Premix Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on a Key Winning Strategy.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In September 2021, Koninklijke DSM NV announced its strategic decision to simplify its operating structure by reorganizing its health, nutrition & bioscience activities into three distinct groups, each with clear opportunities to benefit health of the people and planet

In July 2020, Redox announced the partnership with JKP Nutrition to supply custom vitamin and mineral infant nutritional Premixes to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

FAQs Answered in Market Study

• What will be the market value of Infant Nutritional Premix by the end of 2021?

• What was the CAGR of the market for Infant Nutritional Premix over the past 5 years?

• What is the estimated market value by the end of the forecast period?

• What is the market share of the top 5 players of the Infant Nutritional Premix industry?

• What is the outlook for the North American region?

• How is the European market for Infant Nutritional Premix expected to evolve?

• What are the market statistics for the APAC region?

• Which countries are driving the demand of Infant Nutritional Premix?

• What trends are influencing the Infant Nutritional Premix landscape?

